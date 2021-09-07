Doctor warns ‘bodies will pile high’ but Givan insists health service is being prioritised

First Minister also accepts public health guidance in schools flawed and other options must now be explored

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan has said health service change is on the way after doctor warned bodies would “pile high.”

He also said public health guidance for schools was not working and other options must be explored.

Intensive care consultant, Dr George Gardiner, told the BBC that with normal winter pressures, respiratory syncytial virus in children, the next wave of the flu and Covid “the bodies would start piling up”.

He added that routine cancer surgery will be impacted unless people get the vaccine.

Dr Gardiner said he believed politicians were more interested in tribal politics when they should focus on their response to the Covid pandemic.

Pau Givan said: “I don’t recognise the narrative of ‘tribal politics’. I don’t sit around the Executive where people debate the health service from a unionist or nationalist, Protestant or Catholic perspective. That just is not the reality.”

He argued that the health service was being “prioritised” in terms of budget allocations.

It was put to the DUP MLA that the health service would be in a better position had it been reformed as proposed in a series of reports up to the most recent Bengoa report in 2016.

The first minister accepted doctors were right in terms of a need for “transformation” but said it was “difficult to do in the middle of a health crisis”.

He was told health chiefs thought the Executive actions were “nowhere near good enough”.

“There was a period when waiting lists had been driven down to a low level and under direct rule when local politicians weren’t in charge the health service deteriorated,” the first minister said.

“So I don’t accept that politicians, in that respect, have necessarily been the problem.”

Meanwhile, thousands of pupils are self-isolating with half of Larne High School told to remain at home after they were identified as close contacts.

Mr Givan acknowledged that principals were facing “huge pressures” with the additional responsibility of having to manage a track and trace system.

In Scotland, he said, there are dedicated testing centres and in England and Wales there was “no policy” on track and trace and isolation - only when the child is unwell are they asked to stay at home.

At the Executive, he said he asked what the Public Health Agency (PHA) was doing to provide simple, accessible information and what resources were being allocated to schools which are overwhelmed.

He said principals needed that burden to be lifted from them and work was ongoing with the PHA to resolve it.

“Schools have been asked to follow a self-isolation policy which every political party in the Executive supported and I think every option needs to now be considered.

“Because if the system within the Public Health Agency cannot support principals to implement a policy which was to prevent children being put out for 10 days and to have a turnaround of 24 hours then I think we have to consider other options,” Mr Givan told the BBC.

He questioned whether PCR tests were needed and said it could be done with lateral flow tests which are acceptable to enter football matches and other facilities.

He said he will get an update on Thursday.

On vaccinations for 12-15-year-old’s he said the indications were that a decision would be made by the end of this week.

A series of relaxations have been announced by the Executive while Covid-related deaths and positive cases are rising.

Amongst those, the number of people allowed indoors at domestic settings will rise from 10 to 15.

Table service rules indoors and outdoors at pubs and restaurants will come to an end and people will also be allowed to dance at weddings and civil partnership receptions.

Mr Givan said the Executive took advice from the Department of Health and balanced pressures on the health service with the economic situation.

“There’s clear evidence that we have businesses facing bankruptcy if we aren’t able to make further progress and that has a negative impact upon peoples’ well-being.

“We also had to look at the wider community and family type impacts as well.”

He concluded that “no action taken is without risk” and the lifting of restrictions can have an impact in the community.

