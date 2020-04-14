Donaghadee football club on the ball to help pubs' Easter deliveries during coronavirus crisis

Maisie Dunbar enjoys her meal, one of hundreds delivered at the weekend

Players and management of Donaghadee Football Club fanned out on Easter Sunday to deliver hundreds of meals and chocolate eggs to elderly and vulnerable residents in a drive organised by two local bars.

More than 700 meals were delivered in the area, with the football team joining the effort after reading about the plans by the Groomsport Inn and Grace Neill's in Donaghadee, both owned by the same family.

Paul O'Kane, owner of Grace Neill's, said: "On Facebook, thousands of people responded. I am quite tough, but I probably had a tear in my eye. I did not realise how much people appreciate this sort of thing."

A total of 730 meals and Easter Eggs were delivered to houses, with the choice of chicken, beef, pork, gluten free or vegetarian, added Dylan O'Kane, Paul's son.

"We as a family thought it would be a perfect opportunity to try and give to those who are vulnerable in the community," Dylan said.

"Between Groomsport and Donaghadee, there are so many people who have supported us in business terms and we wanted to give something back."

Neither bar or restaurant has been doing deliveries since the shutdown began, largely because of concern over the health and safety of staff.

However, following this experience, staff have indicated they wanted to start to deliver and that will begin from tomorrow, Dylan said.

He added: "Some people did know we were coming, some did not, those who did were immediately appreciative, but others were completely surprised and initially confused, then really, really appreciated it."