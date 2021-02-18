'Don't make plans for Easter', warns Foster as NI lockdown extended until April

The public has been warned against making plans for Easter as Northern Ireland’s lockdown is to remain in place for another six weeks.

The Executive has announced details of a number of relaxations to the lockdown from March 8, but the majority of measures will remain in place until at least April 1.

Revealing that the R number in Northern Ireland is now between 0.7 and 0.8, First Minister Arlene Foster has revealed that the youngest children will be able to return to school in just over two weeks’ time.

However, she warned that the return of pre-school, nursery and primary one to three pupils from March 8 will result in the R number beginning to climb again.

And the respite for parents and children will only be temporary as they will revert to remote learning again on March 22 to allow students in years 12 to 14 to go back to school until the Easter holidays.

Also from March 8, limited click and collect services for goods now regarded as essential, such as footwear and baby clothing, will resume, while the number of people allowed to meet outdoors will rise to 10.

The Executive met on Thursday afternoon to discuss the current lockdown, which has been in place since December 26.

Announcing the decision, First Minister Arlene Foster said: “We are very conscious of the impact of the regulations on everyday life for everyone and how they place a very heavy burden on all of our citizens and over this last number of weeks, through our collective efforts, we’ve achieved significant results in our push back against Covid-19.

“And we have been able to push the R rate even lower for cases, it now sits at around 0.7 to 0.8 and that’s bringing it down again from last week.

“The number of people needing ICU care has also reduced and thankfully we’re also seeing a significant fall in deaths.

“We have to remember, of course, that this isn’t about abstract figures, it’s about saving lives, yours and your loved ones, and I say with gratitude to everyone, ‘thank you for your efforts’, we’re now past the peak of this period of infection.

“But we know from experience that what looks like success is both hard won but also fragile and of greatest concern at the moment is the prevalence of the new variants.”

Ms Foster said the Kent variant now makes up 70% of cases and she said that, once people begin to mix again, the rate of infection is expected to increase much quicker than experienced previously.

She continued: “We need our decisions to be both safe and sustainable and I’m determined that through the proper sequencing of actions as we emerge from these restrictions, that we leave lockdowns in the rear view and that we do not step backwards again.

“So, our clear priority at this point is to continue to keep the R rate below one and to achieve this it is considered that a full lifting of the current restrictions is not possible at this point.”

Conor Murphy appeared alongside Mrs Foster, in place of his Sinn Fein colleague Michelle O’Neill who was missing from the podium, and he raised concerns over setting a provisional date of April 1 for any further relaxation of measures.

Acknowledging that the public may assume this indicates it is safe to make plans for Easter, which falls on April 4, he said: “I think April 1 is Holy Thursday and I think people may hear that date and start to plan for Easter breaks or visiting, or other activities.

“Clearly there are a number of upcoming events and times identified in the [Executive briefing] paper as areas of concern where there might be more community interaction, Mother’s Day, St Patrick’s Day, Easter weekend, and so I was worried it would create a confusion.

“The advice would be not to be doing anything or booking anything for Easter weekend.

“There will be a review on March 18, but I think the way the advice has been given today, in that all of the numbers are going in the right direction, it’s a very gradual pace.

“There is no rapid reduction and obviously the vaccination process is rolling out very well, but this is going to be a slow re-entry into more normal life.

“I don’t think this side of Easter there will be any serious easing of restrictions, but I would advise people not to be looking at April 1 as the date when everything opens up again.”

The development comes as the Department of Health announced 342 new cases and a further six deaths.

There are 388 Covid inpatients, of which 51 are in intensive care, while the number of active care home outbreaks has dropped to 49.

Reacting to the Executive’s decision, chair of the British Medical Association’s Northern Ireland Council said it is time to “hold our nerve”.

He said: “Exiting lockdown too soon would be a great disservice to frontline health service staff who have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic, many to the point of exhaustion and burnout.”