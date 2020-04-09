Don't take Lisburn anti-NHS graffiti personally, MLA Butler urges health workers

Take solace in the nationwide clap for carers, says UUP man

An Ulster Unionist MLA has urged frontline health workers to not take anti-NHS graffiti personally and look to the public's weekly appreciation for their work.

The graffiti was daubed on a pavement in the Hill street area of Lisburn on Wednesday. It has since been cleaned off by the council.

Lagan Valley representative Robbie Butler's family are on the front line of the coronavirus battle. He felt the sickening anti-NHS graffiti was a personal attack.

The former firefighter's wife is a nurse and his daughter a student nurse.

"I was conflicted because of the personal nature of this to me," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Many others have stepped forward to protect us. People could be forgiven for taking it personally.

"Health workers can be subjected to threats both physical and verbal. There is never justification but that is doubly so as we deal with this pandemic."

He added: "People are quick on social media to blame mental health issues. But we should not do that, we want to encourage people to speak out, to seek help. We should not stigmatise mental health."

Each week the public right across Northern Ireland have come out to cheer on those on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak to show their appreciation.

Mr Butler added: "It gives you something back. To see the public recognition and awareness of the danger people are putting themselves in.

"I do worry when my wife goes out to work but to see people take time out of their day means a lot.

"There are people asking questions as to what we can do for the health service on the other side of this to help and support workers. The people not asking this though are those on the frontline. They are focused on the task at hand."

It is understood police are aware of the graffiti and are helping an individual seek help.