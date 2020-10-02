Doubts cast over PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne's '90%' of people wearing face coverings claim

Northern Ireland's chief scientific adviser has cast doubt on a claim by the PSNI Chief Constable that 90% of people are adhering to the rules around face coverings.

Speaking at a Policing Board meeting on Thursday Simon Byrne said there has been a 90% compliance with the rule in retail outlets and on public transport.

However, Professor Ian Young told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show that "I don't believe that we have seen robust statistical data to support that".

"My personal observation is that certainly in large supermarkets the use of face coverings is in that sort of area, but I suspect that it is not as high as that in smaller stores," the chief scientific adviser said.

Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Alan Todd, who leads the police effort on coronavirus, told the Belfast Telegraph that while police "have not conducted a statistically authoritative study, the consistent feedback from (retailers) them is that there is a high level of compliance".

Retail NI’s Glyn Roberts

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts told the Belfast Telegraph that some retailers were seeing compliance levels as high as "80-90%".

However, he said "obviously that's not the case right across the board".

"We'd have other retailers that would say it wouldn't be as high as that, but broadly speaking the compliance, it's not perfect, but we're making progress," Mr Roberts said.

"We've still alot of work to do on it and it's still a significant challenge."

The Retail NI chief said the group were regularly engaging with the PSNI on the subject of face coverings.

"We have regular contact with them, it's not something that's being made us as they go along, compliance is still high, but people always look at things like this as glass half empty."

Mr Roberts expressed concern that the public were viewing face coverings as a "silver bullet".

"There's almost this perception that people think if they wear masks they don't have to use hand sanitiser or maintain social distancing.

"We're seeing increased reports from our members about that."

Unite the Union deputy Regional Secretary Davy Thompson said there were concerns around younger adults not wearing face coverings on public transport.

"We are getting a lot of 14, 15, 16 year-olds on buses who are not adhering to it and we've raised that concern," he said.

Mr Thompson said he could not comment on exact figures but the union were on record expressing their concerns around compliance among young people.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said that he visited the Abbey Centre in Newtownabbey on Thursday evening and was "appalled" by the number of people not wearing masks.

"As someone recovering from cancer I have to take a very, very wide berth around anyone I see not wearing a mask," he told the Nolan Show.

"It causes me anguish, it causes me distress when I see people doing that because they don't know what I've been through."

Mr Dickson agreed that "sadly" nobody was enforcing the rules around wearing face coverings.

"I don't see much evidence of that at the moment and that is disconcerting," the East Antrim MLA said.

In a statement issued to the Belfast Telegraph ACC Todd accepted “a lot of the public discourse at the minute around face coverings is suggesting that police aren’t doing anything in this space".

"Nothing could be further from the truth," he said.

"Whilst we have not issued any fines for people not wearing face coverings, we are working closely with Northern Ireland Retail Consortium, Retail NI, Hospitality Ulster, Translink NI and other key stakeholders to assess the levels of compliance and any additional assistance that might be required and as always, we will respond to any call for service appropriately and proportionately."

Justice Minister Naomi Long is currently undertaking what has been described as a rapid review of penalties and enforcement of the coronavirus laws.