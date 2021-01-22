Downpatrick police station reopens after deep clean following 10 officers testing positive for Covid

The PSNI temporarily closed Downpatrick Police Station on Tuesday following the outbreak. Ten officers caught the virus and another 22 officers have been forced to self-isolate.

The station - which opened in 2015 after an £11m investment - has been reopened after a deep clean.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: “I’d like to thank everyone for their support over recent days as we implemented our protocols to ensure the health and safety of our officers, staff and the wider community.

“We continue to provide support to our 10 officers who tested positive and just over 20 staff who are self-isolating as a precaution. We wish them all a swift recovery and look forward to them returning to their respective teams.

“I would like to thank all of my colleagues who played role in our contact tracing process and those who helped implement our business continuity plan, which ensured we had the necessary resources and staff in place to continue keeping our people and our communities safe.

“Again, while there are robust measures in place across the service to mitigate the spread of Covid 19, our officers and staff are also members of the community.

"The reality is that we face the same risks from this pandemic as all other residents of Northern Ireland. This is why it is essential that we all take personal responsibility for following and adhering to the health regulations and advice.”

Ulster Unionist Councillor Alan Lewis commended police on their quick response.