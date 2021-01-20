Downpatrick Police Station to reopen after Covid closure: Councillor Alan Lewis

Deep clean after 10 officers tested positive

A Co Down police station is expected to reopen after undergoing a deep clean after a number of officers stationed at the base tested positive for coronavirus.

The PSNI temporarily closed Downpatrick Police Station on Tuesday following the outbreak. Another 22 officers have been forced to self-isolate.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said the force's contact tracing programme and business continuity plan had swung into actions stressing officers' welfare was their priority.

Ulster Unionist Councillor Alan Lewis commended police on their quick response.

On Wednesday morning, he said: "I have been in close contact with police and can assure the public that services have not been affected, officers are on duty and carrying out their normal routine across our district, keeping people safe.

“I am told that the station has been deep cleaned and should return to normal, fully operational again within the next 24 hours. I commend police for their quick response, protocol has worked, there was no major upsets or break in routine.

“This was always going to happen, it’s no surprise. Forward planning had procedures in place which effectively and efficiently dealt with the outbreak. Track and trace has worked and those officers effected are now isolating as per the guidelines. I thank District Commander Haslet and his team for their response and updates through."

ACC Todd said any members of the public who had been in close contact with relevant police officers have been referred to public health agency for notification.

“While there are robust measures in place across the service to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, our officers and staff are also members of the community and the reality is that we face the same risks from this pandemic as all the residents of Northern Ireland," he said.

“I want to reassure the public that we have planned for this situation and have resources and staff in place to ensure continuance of service delivery to keep our people and communities safe.”

Mr Todd added that the PSNI will be contacting those due to attend Downpatrick Police Station in the coming days to make alternative arrangements.

“We are also working to identify any other risks arising from this outbreak and will address those with out health care partners,” he said.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said they are working to have Downpatrick Police Station reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.