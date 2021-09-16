Draft report into Southern Health Trust deaths caused by Covid-19 outbreak to be shared with families

An investigation into a Covid-19 outbreak which led to the deaths of 15 patients within the Southern Health Trust last year is to share its draft findings with the families of those who died.

In September 2020 Health Minister Robin Swann announced a Level Three Serious Adverse Incident (SAI) investigation was to be held over several Covid-19 outbreaks at Craigavon Area Hospital.

The investigation launched is the highest level NHS probe possible.

Read more High-level probe opens into Craigavon hospital virus deaths

It followed the identification of a number of Covid-19 clusters in the hospital, including the most severe on the hospital’s Haematology Ward.

At the time, four patients were confirmed to have died on the ward, with 14 others identified as being positive for the virus.

The Department of Health said the clusters led to the deaths of 15 patients within the trust between August and October 2020.

A year later, Mr Swann announced the draft report by an independent panel chaired by Dr Guduru Gopal Rao – Consultant Microbiologist at the London North West University Trust – will be shared with the 32 families impacted by the outbreaks.

The department confirmed there is no completion date for the final report, with families having the opportunity to engage in the months ahead before the findings are made public.

“When I announced this investigation in September last year, I gave a commitment to the families concerned that they would be involved in the SAI process,” said the Health Minister.

“I therefore welcome the Southern Trust’s decision to appoint a family liaison officer and I understand this has assisted families in their engagement with the process.

“I also welcome the fact these families will now receive the draft report and will be able to provide further views to the Independent Panel.

“It remains my expectation that the findings of the final report will be made public in due course.

“In the meantime, I want to thank the families for their contributions to this critical learning process to date and to assure them that many of the risk mitigations to reduce the spread of Covid-19 have been implemented across all Trusts.

“However, it is also important to note that the risk posed by Covid-19 cannot be completely removed. This remains a lethal and highly infectious disease and we must remain vigilant to these risks across all healthcare settings and in all aspects of our daily lives.”