Drop in cancer referral appointments due to Covid-19 virus disruption sparks alarm

Concerns have been voiced after 619 fewer cancer referral appointments were carried out in Northern Ireland in September compared to the previous year.

Health minister Robin Swann said 5,998 cancer referral appointments happened in hospitals in September 2019 ­- but this dropped to 5,379 this year.

Cancer charities expressed alarm at the figure, which highlights the devastating impact of Covid-19 on the health service here.

It comes as 50 charities and top doctors have written to the UK's Health Ministers, including Robin Swann, to call for no more delays to cancer treatment and diagnosis.

One of the signatories of the letter, Gareth Kirk, chief executive of Action Cancer, said cancers are going undiagnosed and people are coming to harm due to disruption to services.

He said: "Given the Covid-19 impact on our health service, a 10% reduction in cancer referrals may by some be argued to be a good performance.

"However, it is approximately 600 people per month who should have been referred for specialist assessment who haven't.

"As a result, today there are people walking about in Northern Ireland with an unknown cancer, one that should have been detected months ago but still hasn't. There are also people who are now struggling with the implications and ramifications of having received a late diagnosis and whose treatment path and prognosis is very different to what it should have been."

Kate Seymour from Macmillan Cancer Support expressed disappointment the number of cancer referral appointments did not increase as Covid-19 cases reduced.

She called for Mr Swann to ring-fence cancer services.

She said: "These numbers are incredibly concerning. We would have expected that cancer referral appointments would have showed signs of catching up on pre-Covid levels by September, not a significant fall year on year."

The Department of Health said the impact of Covid-19 will be "profound and long-lasting" but that steps are being taken to rebuild cancer services as quickly as possible.