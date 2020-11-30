Dublin dodge: Travellers flying into Republic swerving Northern Ireland's strict Covid-19 quarantine rules

The UUP MLA has said authorities in the Republic of Ireland are refusing to share details of people who fly into Dublin and travel on to Northern Ireland, which means that officials here are unable to ensure they are following quarantine rules laid out to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Swann has written to the Republic's health minister, Stephen Donnelly, about his concern on four occasions since July but has not received an official written response. A spokesman for Mr Donnelly said the ministers have discussed the matter at length over the phone and in person. Despite this, it has not yet been resolved.

It comes as the Department of Health yesterday reported three more coronavirus-related deaths and 351 new cases here, while police issued 45 Covid-19 notices and 10 community resolution notices as a result of three house parties in Belfast over the weekend.

Mr Swann first wrote to Mr Donnelly in July to raise his concerns over the 'Dublin Dodge'.

He said "the logical solution" would be to ensure that all international travellers landing on the island provide data accessible for compliance checks on both sides of the border. A further letter was sent by Mr Swann at the end of September in which he said the issue remained despite efforts by officials, including discussions by the chief medical officers.

"It has become increasingly clear through social media posts that the 'Dublin Dodge' is perceived as a way for travellers to travel to Northern Ireland in a way which cannot be followed up," he said.

"I am sure you share my concerns about such activity, which is detrimental to the containment of the virus across the island."

He explained that officials from the Republic had advised that they were unable to share data collected on passengers from Northern Ireland. This is because they had no legal purpose to collect it if they wouldn't be following up on it themselves. However, Mr Swann said he had received contradictory legal advice which has been shared with Mr Donnelly's officials.

He sent two further letters earlier this month urging his counterpart to "find an immediate resolution" to the problem. The situation has arisen despite a memorandum of understanding between Northern Ireland and the Republic in relation to the Covid-19 response.

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew, chair of the Stormont health committee, last night said: "We are dealing with a virus that does not recognise borders and neither should our response.

"We need to see a closer link-up if we are to maximise the potential protection offered by our island status. All ministers across the island, particularly the health ministers, should be working closely together to coordinate our fightback against Covid-19 and to work to rebuild our economy and society when we come through this."

A spokesman from the Department of Health last night said: "The Department would have nothing to add and continues to work with colleagues in the Republic of Ireland to make progress in relation to the issues raised in Minister Swann's correspondence."