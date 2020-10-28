Dublin ready for any request to transfer Northern Ireland Covid patients to the Republic

An Emergency Department Nurse during a demonstration of the Coronavirus pod and COVID-19 virus testing procedures set-up beside the Emergency Department of Antrim Area Hospital (Michael Cooper/PA)

The Irish government is ready for any request from Northern Ireland authorities to transfer patients suffering from Covid-19 to ICU beds.

No request has been made but north-south contacts are intensifying as the situation in Northern Ireland worsens.

However, there is a view that such a request would be a major symbolic step for some parties in the Northern Ireland Executive so they may be reluctant to go down that route.

There have been 722 positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Northern Ireland in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall total to 35,554.

The Chief Medical Officers and Chief Nursing Officers have been in regular contact. The CMOs are in a weekly basis on a Friday.

The medical officials also exchanged views on how to prepare and train extra staff for ICU.

“There were no requests for ICU beds. They know that we will help them in any way possible and if requested to do so,” a senior government source said.

Medical officials in the Republic advised their counterparts in Northern Ireland about how to train extra staff for ICU.

“They were exchanging information on how we did it so that they could do same,” a source said.