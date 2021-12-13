DUP accepts petition from protestors at Stormont opposing Covid-19 certification scheme

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 13th December 2021 Anti vaccine passport campaigners hold a protest at Stormont, east Belfast, where they also handed in a petition. COVID-19 vaccination passports need to be shown in a number of venues in Northern Ireland including pubs, restaurants and cinemas. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

More than 200 protesters gathered at Stormont on Monday afternoon to express opposition to the mandatory Covid-19 vaccine certification scheme, which is set to become legally enforceable.

DUP MLA Paul Frew accepted a petition from the crowd, and told them: "Passports and certification is wrong. No matter what happens today, the fight continues. We will not stop fighting until certification is removed."

He was accompanied by party colleagues Trevor Clarke and Jonathan Buckley on the parliament building’s steps.

The scheme requires people to prove Covid status to gain entry to a range of hospitality venues and large attendance events.

It was introduced in Northern Ireland late last month with a two-week grace period to allow businesses to adjust.

The regulations that give legal weight to the new system will be subject to a vote in the Stormont Assembly on Monday afternoon and it seems unlikely that the law changes will be voted down, with the DUP being the only coalition party to oppose the proposal thus far.

Under the regulations, businesses who repeatedly fail to administer the scheme could face fines of up to £10,000.

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said the PSNI will be “leading enforcement” of the mandatory Covid-19 certification rules.

"There will be proactive policing with visits to licensed premises just to ensure the right measures are being taken," the Alliance Party leader told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

"But the focus of this will be to support those proprietors who are trying to do their best. It's really where people are clearly not trying to comply with the advice."

She added that the checks were "not about trying to police our way out of a crisis”, but rather to encourage people to take Covid-19 and the new Omicron variant seriously.

Ms Long said further questions about enforcement would be "a matter for the chief constable”.

In a letter sent to all Assembly Members, seen by the PA news agency, Health Minister Swann called for a "respectful debate" on the measures and said opponents should set out their preferred alternatives.

"While I am confident this measure will be supported by a majority of MLAs, I wanted to underline some key points, not least for those who have still to make up their minds," he wrote.

"Firstly, it needs to be recognised that Covid certification is a public health measure. By introducing it, the Executive and the Assembly will be following public health advice.

"The Chief Medical Officer (Sir Michael McBride) and Chief Scientific Adviser (Professor Ian Young) have both recommended the initiative to help reduce the risk of infection in higher risk settings."

The scheme will apply to nightclubs, licensed hospitality premises, cinemas, theatres, and large indoor and outdoor events, such as concerts and sporting events.

Members of the public will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result or evidence of a previous Covid-19 infection in order to access these venues under the rules.