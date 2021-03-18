DUP accuses EU of 'narrow nationalism' following Oxford-AstraZeneca investigation

A DUP MLA has blasted the EU and accused the bloc of "narrow nationalism", following the announcement on Thursday from the European Medicines Agency that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was "safe and effective".

Jonathan Buckley - who also sits on Stormont's Health Committee - said the decisions taken by thirteen EU states to suspend the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine over fears of blood clots, was "politically motivated".

On Thursday afternoon the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded there is no overall increase in the risk of blood clots with the vaccine. They also added that the benefits in protecting people from Covid-19 "outweigh the possible risks".

Germany, along with France, Spain and Italy all announced on Thursday they would resume use of the vaccine on Friday.

Speaking after the EMA's announcement, Mr Buckley urged the bloc to "reflect" and expressed fears as to the effect on the rate of transmission throughout the continent.

"Since January, when Brussels threatened to cut off vaccine supplies to Northern Ireland, some EU countries have cynically tried to deflect from the mismanagement of their own vaccination programmes by disrupting and discrediting the roll-out in the United Kingdom," said Mr Buckley

"The politically motivated and highly charged decision by some countries to suspend the Astra Zeneca was entirely reckless, especially as millions of citizens across the EU wait on potentially lifesaving protection from the virus.

"The decision has been condemned by scientists, researchers and leading regulatory bodies as being without foundation.

"The head of Italy’s medicines authority has admitted that the decision was a ‘political one’ and in Germany the health minister has come under pressure to resign for his role in hyping up alleged links.

"Such narrow nationalism and jealousy should have no place in our response to Covid-19. Reports that the European Parliament has voted to spend €4.2m of taxpayers' money on an exclusive vaccine and testing centre for MEPs and their staff will further entrench concerns about the EU’s priorities amidst this crisis.

"The First Minister has already indicated our desire to cooperate with our closest neighbours in the Irish Republic in relation to the vaccine.

"Those who have chosen to play politics with the Oxford vaccine should urgently reflect, recognise the harm they have caused and change course before it’s too late.’’