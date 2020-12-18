DUP and Sinn Fein play blame game as O'Neill denies ever deviating from public health advice during pandemic

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has claimed she never deviated from the public health advice throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

She also accused the DUP of working against the Executive and the public health team.

Ms O'Neill made the comments to RTE on Friday morning after a six-week lockdown was announced in Northern Ireland from Boxing Day.

First Minister Arlene Foster responded to Ms O'Neill's comments at a virtual press conference following a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council.

Mrs Foster claimed the attendance of senior figures at IRA veteran Bobby Storey's funeral in June, at a time when strict limits on numbers were in place, had damaged the public health messaging.

She said people needed to take personal responsibility for their actions in the time ahead.

"We are facing very, very difficult times across Northern Ireland," the DUP leader said.

"Of course before the end of June last year compliance in Northern Ireland was very good and in fact we were the envy of other colleagues in the United Kingdom. But at the end of June, one party, Sinn Fein, decided whilst they made the laws they were also above the laws. And now we find ourselves in a situation where messaging is very difficult. We've seen a breakdown in compliance and I very, very much regret that to be the case."

First Minister Arlene Foster

Mrs Foster's comments came after the Sinn Fein deputy leader responded to criticism of the Northern Ireland Executive's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about "dysfunctional leadership," Ms O'Neill said she has always responded positively to everything that has been asked of the Executive by the public health team.

"Let's not tar everyone with the same brush," she says.

"I have never deviated from the public health advice, in a five-party coalition, the DUP has worked against the entire public health team and the Executive because there's a collective will in the other parties to do more at different times throughout the pandemic," she said.

Ms O'Neill said the six-week lockdown was introduced with the agreement of all parties.

"Last night at the Executive meeting, the length of interventions, the measures that needed to be taken, there was five-party agreement that this is the right approach," she said.

The Mid Ulster MLA said it was evident an "immediate intervention" was needed after ambulances queued outside hospitals all over Northern Ireland due to pressures on the health service.

"Previous interventions weren't hard enough and weren't long enough. It's necessary given that we are now in the worst position we have been in the whole of the pandemic," she said.

"I've always been someone throughout the whole of the pandemic who has followed to the letter of the law the public health advice and each time we've had to intervene, it's always been at the recommendation of the Chief Medical Officer."

The Sinn Fein deputy leader has in the past admitted to having "undermined" the public health message having attended the funeral of veteran IRA man Bobby Storey.

Ms O'Neill initially apologised for the hurt caused to grieving families who were unable to hold a funeral because of the coronavirus restrictions. She said she obeyed the regulations at the funeral, however, she would never apologise for attending the funeral of a friend.

The funeral sparked a political crisis in Northern Ireland when thousands gathered in west Belfast, despite Northern Ireland being under coronavirus restrictions.

A total of 24 people have been interviewed by police in connection with the funeral and a file was submitted to the PPS on Friday.