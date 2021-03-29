DUP call for vaccine prioritisation for those living with immunosuppressed adults

The DUP have called for those living with adults who have a weakened immune system to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccinations.

The call from Pam Cameron, who sits on Stormont’s Health Committee, came following new recommendations from the UK body which sets the vaccine priority list.

On Monday the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) published new advice recommending the UK Government prioritise vaccines for those living with adults who are receiving immunosuppressive treatment such as chemotherapy or who are diagnosed with HIV.

Adults who are immunosuppressed have a weaker immune system, meaning they are less able to fight infections naturally.

In a statement on Monday, the JCVI recommended that those over 16 years of age who live with severely immunosuppressed adults should be offered the COVID-19 vaccination.

They added that people who are immunosuppressed are at high risk of Covid-19 and the JCVI said recent evidence suggests that they may not respond as well to the Covid-19 vaccine as others.

Saying she hoped the recommendation would be rolled out in Northern Ireland, the MLA for South Antrim added that it was “important those at most risk receive the greatest possible protection”.

She also called on teachers who work directly with children with health conditions to be considered a priority.

“If you are living with someone who has a weakened immune system then there is obviously a greater risk of transmitting infections,” she explained.

“Prioritising the vaccine for others in the household can minimise those risks. There are also some who are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable but who are unable to receive the vaccine due to medical conditions or allergies. This move would also have benefits for that group.

“I know the Minister has been keen to follow the JCVI recommendations closely so I would hope we might be able to benefit from this soon.

“I would also query whether teachers should also now be prioritised, particularly any who do have to work with children who have specific health problems.

“As we are now working down through the age cohorts it should leave greater flexibility for such prioritisation to be implemented."