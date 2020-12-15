DUP Minister Edwin Poots tests positive for Covid-19

Minister symptom-less, party says

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has tested positive for Covid-19 while recovering from treatment in hospital for a burst appendix.

The BBC has reported that the DUP MLA tested positive for the virus while recovering from surgery.

Mr Poots was discharged from hospital last week.

"Mr Poots was tested twice whilst in hospital for an appendix operation, one test was a negative result and the other showed a positive test result for Covid-19," a DUP statement said.

"So far Mr Poots has not displayed any symptoms, but is isolating until December 16."

Mr Poots is the first Executive Minister to test positive for Covid-19.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan and UUP MLA John Stewart have previously tested positive for the virus and made a full recovery.

A number of Mr Poots' fellow Executive Ministers including deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann have previously been forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Mr Poots was rushed to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance from his home outside Hillsborough on December 6 after feeling unwell.

Last Wednesday evening, he shared a picture while sitting in front of an open fire at home after he was discharged.

"Got discharged from the wonderful care of the health service back home. After a couple of meetings with DEFRA Secretary of State and senior officials I can recuperate under the watchful eye of a lady who has cared for others for 38 years," he wrote.

"Feeling much better already. Thank you to all who have been enquiring about me."