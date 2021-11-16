DUP ministers should not be ‘driven by ideology’ on Covid passport proposal, warns Naomi Long

DUP Executive ministers have been warned a decision about Covid-19 vaccine passports should not be “driven by ideology”.

The Justice Minister Naomi Long made the comments as a proposal for the introduction of a certification scheme is set to be tabled by the Health Minister on Wednesday.

When asked about potential DUP opposition to any proposal, Ms Long told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster she hoped they would be “open to the evidence”.

She also argued the passport scheme for hospitality settings should have been introduced earlier in the pandemic but said it was not a “silver bullet” and added she didn’t think it would be appropriate in “places like supermarkets”.

On Monday, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said he was opposed to introducing a vaccine passport, arguing that the policy would create a “two-tier system”.

His party colleague Paul Frew expressed his opposition on social media, describing Mr Swann’s plan as bringing “into law a discriminatory practice to exclude people due to their health status and history”.

“The party is against this discriminatory practice,” he added in a response to a post online.

A DUP party spokesperson told the BBC: “We need to see the detail of the Health Minister’s proposals and how this would be managed and we will then come to a decision. The best way to maximise vaccine take up is to encourage rather than force.”

Responding to the opposition by Mr Poots, Ms Long told the BBC: “That is his position, but I hope Edwin [Poots] would be open to the evidence.

“These are issues that should not be driven by ideology they have to be driven by trying to resolve what is an increasing pressure in the health service.

“The issue isn't that it alone will reduce cases in hospital, the issue is it will reduce the number of people in those circumstances where social distancing and mask wearing has been done away with.”

Mr Swann said he would bring a proposal to the Executive and said ministers could discuss the timing of the move and what settings it should be initially applied to.

"Our view as a Department of Health is that we should be using all the tools that are in our options to use," he said.

Mr Swann said he would like to see the mandatory system being rolled out as soon as the legal regulations were in place - a process he said would take between two to three weeks.

The Alliance Party leader said the scheme should not be brought in “when it comes to access to public services” arguing it would be “discriminatory”.

“I think when it comes to areas of life which are optional it is reasonable particularly where there is no social distancing possible. Simply because we know those who are vaccinated are less likely to become seriously ill,” she added.

Meanwhile, SDLP Infrastructure Minister NIchola Mallon said she hoped the Executive meeting on Wednesday wouldn’t “see a rerun of events” this time last year when a cross-community vote triggered by the DUP blocked the extension of some Covid restrictions.

“If ministers are going to oppose this, they need to set out very clearly what their alternative is,” she said.

“I really do hope we don’t see a rerun of events almost this time last year in December. The only control I have is over my own actions.

“For us the evidence is clear. We know when you maximise vaccine uptake you reduce transmission you reduce hospitalisation you reduce deaths.

“It also minimises the risk of having to introduce further restrictions. I am relieved the health minister has made his announcement yesterday I really sincerely hope as an Executive we can agree this.”