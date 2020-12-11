DUP MLA says failure to interview O'Neill over Storey funeral has led to two-tier policing perception

The failure to interview Michelle O'Neill over the funeral of senior republican Bobby Storey has created a perception of two-tier policing in loyalist areas, DUP MLA and Policing Board member Mervyn Storey has said.

It comes as Belfast City Council confirmed that an independent report into how the cremation of Bobby Storey was organised at Roselawn Cemetery in June will not be published until next year.

The investigation, which is being drawn up by barrister Peter Coll QC, had been due to be completed by the end of October.

Councillors had hoped it would be finished before Christmas but have now been told it will be January before the report is ready.

Mervyn Storey said the delays have created a perception that there is a two-tier system underway in Northern Ireland policing.

"I think there is a degree of concern that has been raised by, we have raised it repeatedly in the policing board, in relation to the perception of the different way that the police are approaching this particular incident as opposed to swimmers on the beach or people attending a church service," he said, speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan programme.

TUV leader Jim Allister raised concerns that the PSNI's position has been compromised after Sinn Fein said the funeral was planned with them.

"If such collaboration contained any police assent to large numbers attending, it will create an invidious situation capable of impacting on prosecutions," he said.

"The Chief Constable needs to come clean on why a straightforward pursuit of evident breaches of the Covid-19 regulations is stalling, with the deputy First Minister not even interviewed.

“The politics at play in policing is, as fear, compromising the pursuit of justice.”

DUP MLA Mr Storey said he has been assured by the Ombudsman that the investigation will be carried out, along with an assurance from Chief Constable Simon Byrne that the clock is not being run down on the investigation.

In September, deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill acknowledged Stormont's public health messaging was "undermined" by the Bobby Storey funeral controversy.

She said she regretted what happened after large numbers attended the veteran republican's funeral and she wants to "rebuild trust" with the public.

Mervyn Storey said there have been questions as to why the investigation has not concluded after several months have passed. "Why are we still in the process of discussion with those who were in breach of those regulations when on another occasion, there was swift action taken and many people have been fined," he asked. "There cannot be a rule of law for one and not for the other."

He continued: "If this particular funeral had been my funeral and the DUP had organised the way it was done in terms of Sinn Fein, because they claim I was someone they wanted to show respect to and they had it said publicly, we didn't encourage people to go to this event, then we discover a couple of months later that an email came from DUP headquarters saying we want you to attend this. You would have had our people raked across the hot coals."

Many people have approached him asking why the investigation has not concluded, he said.

"I got people asking me 'what is going on, why are we having double standards'. My colleague Joanne Bunting has raised on numerous occasions the perception in loyalist areas that there is two-tier policing. I have repeatedly said to the new Chief Constable that that is an issue that we cannot ignore," he said.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland is probably more handcuffed when it comes to process and procedure than any other police service in the United Kingdom. But that should make them all the more cognisant of the fact that when they deal with issues in one community or another community, the way they do that has to be consistent. Discretion should not be used as a code of treating one offence in a more limited way."

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: "This issue remains a live investigation, and we will not be making any further comment so as not to prejudice any decision made by the Public Prosecution Service in due course."