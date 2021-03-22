DUP MP questions NI vaccine supplies as UK hits record number of jabs

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has questioned the status of Northern Ireland's coronavirus vaccine rollout after the UK repeatedly smashed its record for daily vaccines administered last week.

While the UK as a whole managed a record 844,285 vaccine doses administered on Saturday, Northern Ireland recorded 6,423.

Mr Campbell said it was "difficult to understand why Northern Ireland completes not just yet another low daily number, but has the second consecutive week with low numbers".

However, the Department of Health said vaccine supply levels have fluctuated and numbers were expected to increase in the coming days.

A total of 746,254 vaccinations have been administered in Northern Ireland to date, with 667,758 first doses and 78,496 second doses.

Across the UK 27,630,970 people have received a first dose of the vaccine, while 2,228,772 people are now fully vaccinated.

As of March 20 the UK's rate of people receiving at least one vaccine dose per 100 people stands at 43.99, while Northern Ireland's current rate stands at 39.41. Wales leads the way with 50.68 people vaccinated per 100, England has 44.68 and Scotland 43.29.

Mr Campbell urged the Department of Health to address concerns that whilst the other UK regions roll out rate of the Covid-19 vaccine is speeding up and growing, Northern Ireland’s appears to be slowing down.

"Northern Ireland started off being the United Kingdom region with the highest numbers but has now fallen back considerably," the East Londonderry MP said.

"The Health Minister needs to spell out what the problem is, is it distribution or an internal problem within Northern Ireland?”

Mr Campbell has repeatedly raised concerns over the apparent slowing of Northern Ireland's vaccination programme.

DUP MP Gregory Campbell (Niall Carson/PA)

In response to Mr Campbell a Department of Health spokesperson said they had "always been clear that progress with the vaccination programme will be dependent on availability of supplies".

“As expected, supply levels have fluctuated over the course of the programme to date," the spokesperson said.

“Supplies to GPs had been limited for a period up until last week, when a significant new consignment was received. This has now been delivered to GPs and will be reflected in the vaccine numbers in the coming days.

“We are very grateful to all those who are working very hard to deliver this unprecedented vaccination programme at pace.

UUP MLA Alan Chambers has previously criticised Mr Campbell for his comments on the vaccine rollout.

“I think Gregory Campbell is out of step with how the vast majority of people view the success of the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland and across the United Kingdom," the UUP health spokesperson said.

"Gregory's comments are ironic given that his own MLA colleagues were heaping praise on the vaccination programme at Thursday`s meeting of Stormont`s Health Committee.

“It's deeply regrettable that once again here we have a senior DUP politician trying to score political points, and in the process, criticising the amazing work of the vaccination teams in GP Practices and Vaccination Centres."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Saturday as a "record-breaking day" for the vaccine rollout across the UK.

"A huge thank you to everyone involved and please come forward to get your jab when you are invited to do so," he said.