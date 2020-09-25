DUP MP Sammy Wilson to avoid police probe over maskless Tube trip

It is not usual procedure for British Transport Police (BTP) policy to investigate reports of those on the London Underground not wearing face masks, the Belfast Telegraph has learned.

On Thursday the DUP MP Sammy Wilson was caught on camera without a facemask.

He told the Belfast Telegraph he wore one for the entire journey from London to Belfast but took it off to answer a phone call briefly while on the tube.

While a picture circulating on social media showed him reading a copy of Private Eye magazine, Mr Wilson said he can forget at times to wear a mask but tries to abide by the rules.

He denied witness claims he did not wear a mask for the entirety of his tube journey from Westminster to Heathrow. The witness said he reported the matter to the police.

Sammy Wilson on the tube to Heathrow.

The East Antrim MP has said he would "accept whatever consequences there are".

Transport for London (TFL) says face coverings must be worn on the Tube for the full duration of journeys. While there are exemptions, those without a mask, or a reason for not wearing one, can be fined £200 which doubles every time they are caught.

Asked if it was investigating, BTP in a statement said: "If officers are on patrol and see someone not wearing a face covering on a train or at a station, they will begin by engaging with them and reminding them of the reasons why the protections are a necessary and lawful requirement.

"In these cases, the overwhelming majority of people will listen and comply, without the need for enforcement. In other cases, passengers may have a reasonable excuse or a valid exemption from wearing a face covering.”

It was confirmed it was not usual procedure to investigate but if but if officers see someone without a face covering when they’re patrolling then they will be spoken to.

Meanwhile former DUP MLA Jimmy Spratt, who sat on the Assembly alongside Mr Wilson for several years and is undergoing treatment for cancer, said he "expects more" from his erstwhile colleague.

Mr Spratt told the BBC he expected Mr Wilson to toe the line when it comes to Covid regulations.

"The bottom line is Sammy is a very senior MP, a former colleague of mine in the Northern Ireland Assembly, and I expect more from a public representative, particularly at this time," he said.

"I was just totally furious [when I saw the picture]. I feel he needs to be much more responsible, toe the line and do the right thing and try and protect everyone, even if he doesn't want to protect himself.

"Whenever I sit two days every fortnight in the cancer centre and see other people who are much more vulnerable than me, I think to myself 'I want to protect them' - so why shouldn't Sammy to the right thing and protect others?"

At the Executive press conference on Thursday, DUP leader Arlene Foster was pressed on if she or her party would take any action or speak with Mr Wilson.

Mrs Foster denied she was "too weak" to enforce discipline within the party ranks.

She stated: "Everybody has to abide by the laws and take the consequences.

"There are no exceptions everyone is equal under the law and I think that is very, very clear."

Asked again on Friday if there would be any disciplinary procedures for Mr Wilson to address, a party statement said: "The party leader has addressed this matter.

"The rules are in place for good reason. No one is above the rules. Everyone must abide by the law. Sammy was wrong and has accepted that."