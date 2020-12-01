DUP Sammy Wilson's £48 face masks claim not for his use, says party

The DUP has said MP Sammy Wilson's expense claims for face masks were not for his own use.

It was revealed Mr Wilson claimed £48 for buying face masks.

The East Antrim MP has been photographed a number of times either not wearing a covering or not wearing one correctly.

Before it became mandatory in shops and on public transport, the MP compared face coverings to muzzles.

On the official register of MPs' expenses, it shows Mr Wilson submitted a claim in May for Covid-19 face masks for face-to-face meetings and for "MP travel to Westminster" to attend the Commons in May.

It was first reported by The Sunday Times.

The register also shows he claimed for a screen erected at his constituency office "for the protection of staff and constituents" which cost £775.

The SDLP's Colin McGrath said it was his understanding MLAs could claim for buying face masks. "I wouldn't dare claim for it. I paid for them out of my pocket because I am enough paid," he told the BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan programme.

He said it was wrong for MLAs to be able to claim for face masks.

A DUP spokesman said Mr Wilson's face masks were "for the purpose of providing them for those constituents who visit his office as well as for use by his staff. His office has been open to the public during the period and all necessary steps have been taken to make his office Covid-19 secure".

He added: "Mr Wilson has not claimed for the provision of his own masks and they are used for his constituents and staff.

"On the description on the online form IPSA did not provide any other explanation that could be used."