DUP will overlook Sinn Fein IRA links because we want to make NI work, says incoming Economy Minister Frew

Covid restrictions ‘not logical’ and stocktake needed says new minister

The incoming DUP Economy Minister Paul Frew has said his party will overlook Sinn Fein’s IRA links in order to make Northern Ireland work.

He said the DUP will work with all with a mandate as that was their job.

“We will hold parties to account when we can and we do that on a daily basis,” he told the BBC Stephen Nolan show.

“Should the DUP be justified in seeking an apology for all the hurt and pain they caused for the mass gathering and the shows of strength at the Bobby Storey funeral? Should we ask for an end to the army council and the control they have over of Sinn Fein?

"Should we ask for more transparency and accountability in the Executive? Maybe we should be asking for them, but we are not.”

He added: “We are not going to put preconditions on parties that have a right to nominate positions. It is not about personalities, it is not about positions, it is about good governance going forward and delivering for all of Northern Ireland.

“We have just come through an economic crisis, a health crisis of global proportions so we want to have everyone within that Assembly working together including parties in the Executive and outside as that is important to me and we need to make sure we are moving forward and delivering for all in Northern Ireland.

"Because of democratic mandates, which we support and will work with all parties with a democratic mandate, we will push on and support all of the people of Northern Ireland, which is our job to do.”

First Minister Arlene Foster called for apologies from Michelle O'Neill following the Bobby Storey funeral, with the deputy First Minister staying resolute saying she would never apologise for attending the funeral of a friend.

In 2015 the DUP staged a series of walkouts from government positions over the murder of Kevin McGuigan in Belfast. Police said they believed the IRA was responsible with a police and MI5 assessment finding the organisation's army council still existed but had a "wholly political focus". Sinn Fein insists the IRA no longer exists.

Mr McGuigan was thought to have been murdered as part of a bitter feud which say the shooting dead of former IRA commander Jock Davison.

Mr Frew also said some Covid restrictions still in place are “not logical” and there needs to be stocktake with “balance” in how they are imposed.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster, Mr Frew said he has no issue with restrictions if “logic and evidence” is considered.

“I have no problem with restrictions that will save people’s lives. But there has to be a balance,” he said.

In October, Mr Frew was critical of restrictions his party helped to design and asked in the Assembly who would “protect the people” from decisions being made on their behalf.

On Wednesday, he said that criticism was in light of what he described as a lack of support for businesses. He said the public had to see the evidence behind the restrictions.

“We do need to be open and there are some restrictions still in place that are not logical,” he said.

“If you can go in and buy clothes or shoes in a supermarket but you can’t go into an independent retailer - we need a stock take of the restrictions in place,” he added.

He said he had not been happy about some of the restrictions for a long time saying they were confusing.

“Some of the businesses I’ve been speaking to over the last year can’t see any rhyme nor reason and can’t see any logic to decisions taken in the past,” he said.

When asked whether he would apologise if the DUP signed off on restrictions that were confusing, Mr Frew said: “There’s a five-party mandatory coalition and you try and get consensus where you can.

“The Executive made decisions in the past going on evidence they said they have. As MLAs, we didn’t see that evidence, decisions were made in the Executive without bringing them to the Assembly chamber,” he said.

“[Agricuulture minister] Edwin has been on record many times on these issues. We are the party that fought hard to lift restrictions when they were imposed,” he said.

Mr Frew also said one of his priorities in his new role will be the “continuing work” to remove the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It comes as UK and EU officials have been locked in talks over simplifying the Protocol, part of the UK’s 2019 Brexit withdrawal deal, which has caused anger among the unionist community for the imposition of a de facto trade border in the Irish Sea.

The EU is preparing to impose trade sanctions on Britain should it renege on its obligations under the protocol.

Mr Frew said there will be a renewed focus from the new DUP ministerial team on how the protocol should be “scrapped”.

Doing so would be of benefit “not least for business but for the democratic process here in Northern Ireland and the decisions here that that brings,” he said.

Mr Frew said he intends to embark on a three-week listening tour across Northern Ireland to engage with business, interest groups, councils and training groups to “ascertain the here and now” in his new role.

“I want to look at economic recovery from Covid, Covid restrictions that are still in place, why are they still in place, do we need them at the minute, where’s the logic for them being in place? [Restrictions] shouldn’t be a default position,” he said.

When asked about suggestions Sinn Fein may link an agreement to appointment the First Minister to the commitment to an Irish Language Act as part of New decade, New Approach, he said he hadn’t heard Sinn Fein make the suggestion publicly or privately.

“We have to respect mandates, the DUP is the largest party and it can nominate the first minister. That needs to proceed so we can have an Executive in place. All of the recommendations and agreements within new decade new approach must be honoured,” he said.

“We move off as one party, there are no more camps, no more teams, there is one DUP and we’ll play a part in a five-party coalition to promote Northern Ireland,” he added.

Commitments within the agreement need to be prioritised in light of what is a “crisis time globally”, he added.

“The culture piece is very important and we want to develop it and move it forward but there has to be a prioritisation here. We need to work out the route map.”