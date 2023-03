North Antrim MLA calls on party to put its money where its mouth is

First Minister Arlene Foster (right) and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill during a Covid-19 update press conference at the Hill of O’Neill in Dungannon, County Tyrone (PressEye/PA)

TUV leader Jim Allister has said that any "tough talk" against Sinn Fein in the Assembly today over the Bobby Storey funeral is effectively meaningless because the DUP will remain in government with the party.