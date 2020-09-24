DUP's Arlene Foster rejects 'weak' leader claim after Sammy Wilson pictured maskless

DUP chief Arlene Foster has denied she is a weak leader when she was challenged over disciplining Sammy Wilson after a photograph emerged showing him on public transport without a face mask.

A picture circulated online on Thursday showed Mr Wilson reading Private Eye magazine on the London Underground.

The East Antrim MP said he had momentarily removed his mask to answer a phone call and had travelled for a short part of his journey from Westminster to Heathrow without a covering.

He denied witness claims that he did not wear a mask at all.

Questioned at Thursday's Stormont Covid briefing, First Minister Mrs Foster said she had not had an opportunity to speak to her party colleague yet.

"I was only made aware of it at the Executive, but I do repeat the point that everyone has to abide by the laws and take the consequences as well as not abiding by those laws and everyone is equal under the law so it's important everyone recognises that," she said, and also denied a claim in a question that she was "too weak" as DUP leader to discipline party members.

"I am not a weak leader, I am a leader that is leading this country through a very difficult time in terms of Covid, in terms of the challenges around leaving the European Union as well as all of the other things we need to focus on in terms of economic development and societal issues."

Mr Wilson has previously been outspoken about the wearing of face coverings, but today admitted he "should have had it on and am offering no excuse".

In July he tweeted a photograph of himself in an ice cream shop in Co Antrim not wearing a mask, with the message "you can't eat ice cream when you're muzzled!"

He told the Belfast Telegraph: "I wore a mask before getting on the train, while on the train, in the airport and on the plane. I took a call and you can't talk through a mask as you are muffled, so I took it off but put it on again soon after.

"There were others in the carriage not wearing a mask."

Mr Wilson also pointed out it was easy to forget to wear a mask and said there needed to be more debate about the new rules in Parliament. He added, however: "But the rules are in place and, regardless, they should be followed."

A man from Northern Ireland who asked not to be named said the DUP MP got on a District line Tube train at Westminster at around 8.30am and sat opposite him.

The man claimed Mr Wilson did not wear a mask at any point during the journey. "Living in London, I would be on the Tube a lot. Until they changed the rules, very few people wore a mask. Now, you never see anyone without one," he added.

Responding to the episode on social media, South Belfast MP Claire Hanna posted the words "the Tube".

North Down MP Stephen Farry posted a photograph on himself wearing a mask while using the Underground. "Most NI MPs do acknowledge, understand and respect rules re face masks," he wrote.

Transport for London (TFL) says face coverings must be worn on the Tube for the full duration of journeys.

"If you do not, you could be denied travel, or receive a minimum £200 fine, which will double each time you are caught not wearing a face covering, up to £6,400," its website warns.