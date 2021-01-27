DUP's Foster backs Trust's 'family and friends' Covid vaccine jab offer

Trust said it was ensuring 'precious' slots filled

The Pfzier vaccine has to be strictly controlled as it has to be stored at sub-zero temperatures.

First Minister Arlene Foster has backed the approached of the South Eastern Trust after an email emerged offering family and friends of staff the chance to get the vaccine.

A spokeswoman for the Trust stressed it was not about prioritising anyone but rather ensuring slots were filled and a vaccine that had to be strictly controlled, in terms of refrigeration, did not end up going down the drain.

Read more Vaccine for health sector office staff questioned

First Minister Arlene Foster said she would rather see people vaccinated than see doses "wasted".

"Wasting the vaccine would send out the wrong message," she said.

"Of course the trust has said they will be applying the guidance and no one will, in quotes, be 'jumping the queue'.

"What we are trying to do is ensure the vaccine is used in the most effective way."

The Department of Health released details of plans to accelerate the rollout of the vaccine in the coming weeks, with everyone over the age of 65 to be offered a jab within the next five weeks.

The BBC reports an email from the South Eastern Trust asked if staff knew of anyone in that age category that could book an appointment before the official announcement was made.

The email stated: "We have been asked to send this to staff in advance of the regional announcement later this week.

"Anyone with relatives/friends in the 65 to 69 year age group will be invited to make an appointment to receive the Pfizer vaccine at one of the trust facilities."

It added: "Grateful if you could pass this on to anyone you know in that age group.

"More details will be in the media this week but we are keen to get the Thursday/Friday slots filled asap."

It goes on to provide details of how to book.

The trust said "hundreds of precious vaccine slots" would have been lost had it not taken the action.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, the South Eastern Trust said: "The regional vaccination programme is actively being rolled out across NI, and the South Eastern Trust vaccination centre is operating seven days a week, 12 hours a day.

"The next stage of the programme will be for Trust Vaccination Centres to open to clinically extremely vulnerable groups and all those within the 65-69 age group.

"This is due to commence on Thursday, January 28, following the categories of care home residents and staff, and all healthcare staff including those within the voluntary and community sector.

"In advance of the online public booking system going live, we have now commenced a local trawl inviting those aged 65-69 whom we could book manually to fill the early morning slots on the first day.

"We are clear that if we had not done this we would lose hundreds of precious vaccine slots on Thursday morning.

"Our trust staff are fully committed to implementing the regional guidance in relation to rollout of the programme and can assure that we will continue to vaccinate the appropriate groups at the appropriate time within the vaccination centre and are working hard to maximise every vaccine slot for the benefit of everyone in Northern Ireland.

"The healthcare system in Northern Ireland is under incredible pressure. It is vital that the vaccination programme moves forward swiftly and efficiently and that not a single dose of vaccine is wasted."