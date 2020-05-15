DUP's Foster shows solidarity with carers at home struck by virus

Members of staff join the Clap for Carers at Sandringham Care Home in Portadown

First Minister Arlene Foster, Jonathan Buckley MLA and members of staff join the Clap for Carers at Sandringham Care Home in Portadown

First Minister Arlene Foster applauded health workers outside a Co Armagh care home during last night's Clap for Carers.

Alongside Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley, the DUP leader showed her solidarity with carers at Sandringham Care Home in Portadown, where it was confirmed earlier this week that 19 residents and staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Unison members at Altnagelvin Hospital held a short event, accompanied by a piper, to recognise and acknowledge the public support they have received over the last several weeks.

A two-minute silence was also held for staff and patients who have succumbed to the coronavirus.

Commenting on the support shown by the public, Unison Foyle health joint branch secretary and health service worker Alan Philson said: "We want to thank the public for their support. We are staying here working for you, all we ask is that you follow Government guidelines and stay at home for us."

Meanwhile, at Belfast City Hospital health workers cheered and applauded as they held a sign that read 'NHStay safe'.

In Britain new parents Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds led the Clap for Carers and key workers.

The Prime Minister and his fiancee were seen together for the first time since the birth of their son Wilfred at the end of April.

Both have shared their gratitude to NHS staff after Mr Johnson spent three nights in intensive care with Covid-19.

Their son has been given the middle name Nicholas in tribute to two of the doctors who saved his life.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: "Another emotional moment as the country comes together to clap for our key workers, our carers and all those keeping our country going through this crisis."