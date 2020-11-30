DUP's Lockhart 'playing politics' over cancer crisis, says UUP's Chambers

A DUP MP has been accused of playing politics with the pandemic after she urged Stormont's Health Minister to "get to grips with the cancer crisis gripping Northern Ireland".

Carla Lockhart was speaking after she said she had been contacted by a constituent who had a cancer operation cancelled.

The Upper Bann MP said those who need urgent medical procedures for cancer should not be treated as being of secondary importance to Covid-19 patients.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Robin Swann suggested cancer sufferers could die as a result of the NHS having to deal with Covid-19 patients facing an immediate risk to their life more urgently.

Ms Lockhart said: "Not for the first time in the last few weeks, I was contacted by a constituent in utter despair and distress at having their cancer operation cancelled at the last minute.

"These are lifesaving procedures that are vitally important to a better outcome.

"Yet directed from the top of our health service, operations and other interventions are being cancelled. It is unjustifiable to place one serious illness against another."

Cancer charities have expressed concerns after 619 fewer cancer referral appointments were carried out here in September compared to 2019.

Ms Lockhart added: "Sadly, it would seem that all other conditions, including cancer, are of secondary importance to Covid-19. Yet, NI Cancer Registry indicates that in 2018 there were over 9,500 cancer cases and over 4,500 cancer deaths."

"The Health Minister must get to grips with this situation."

In response, a Department of Health spokesperson said it had recently issued a 'mythbuster' to "refute any ill-informed suggestion that Covid-19 patients are being prioritised".

"We would encourage everyone to read it: health-ni.gov.uk/news/mythbuster," they said.

"As the mythbuster states: Clinical priority is determined by specialist clinical staff.

"Patients are treated according to clinical priority, and that includes treating the sickest quickest.

"Our hospitals are doing their absolute best to care for everyone.

"It is incredibly offensive for anyone to accuse frontline staff of prioritising one condition over another."

Ulster Unionist health spokesperson, Alan Chambers MLA, said decisions on clinical priority are taken "by specialist clinical staff, not by politicians".

"To suggest our doctors and nurses are treating any patients as 'second class' is yet another disgraceful slur from the DUP," he said.

"There is no magic staffing tree to provide additional staff for ICUs. The health service has to work in the real world.

"If Carla Lockhart needs an explanation for all this, she could start with the decade of underfunding experienced by our health service, resulting in significant underinvestment in staffing. She could also talk to the procession of DUP finance and health ministers who were in office over those 10 years.

"We need unity at this vital phase in the battle with Covid-19. Regrettably, it seems the DUP parliamentary party is still intent on playing politics with a pandemic."