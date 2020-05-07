DUP's Paisley quizzes government over guidelines for people flying from Northern Ireland to London

Ian Paisley has asked the government how it aims to help people flying from Northern Ireland to London.

The North Antrim MP - who has flown to London to work at Westminster during the pandemic - had previously said it is the "height of lunacy" to cut flights between Northern Ireland and Great Britain to help combat the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking in the Commons yesterday, Mr Paisley asked Business Minister Paul Scully: "Can the minister tell us what guidelines will he put in place, and the government put in place, to assist necessary workers and passengers travelling from Northern Ireland to London on airlines?" he asked.

Mr Scully replied: "In part of giving confidence to people to return to work, clearly it is also important to give people the confidence to be able to travel to and from various parts of the UK to be able to work as well and that's why this process will also look at transport."

Mr Paisley was speaking after controversy over an Aer Lingus flight on a London-bound flight from Belfast. A passenger took photos of the packed cabin in which passengers sat beside each other, with no social distancing.

He said any call for flights between Northern Ireland and Great Britain to be stopped would be "the height of lunacy. The alternative is that we do not leave Northern Ireland ever. Total reassurance cannot be given," he said.