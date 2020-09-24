DUP's Sammy Wilson caught on camera without face mask on public transport

"Everybody has to abide by the law and everybody is equal under the law": DUP leader Arlene Foster

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has been caught on camera not wearing a face mask on public transport in London.

Mr Wilson said he momentarily took his mask off to answer a call and only briefly travelled for part of the journey without his face covered.

He denied witness claims he did not wear a mask for the entirety of his tube journey from Westminster to Heathrow.

"No, I wore a mask before getting on the train, while on the train, in the airport and on the plane," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I took a call and you can't talk through a mask as you are muffled, so I took it off but put it on again soon after.

"There were others in the carriage not wearing a mask."

Later in a statement to the Press Association statement Mr Wilson queried why the person who took the photograph had not approached him directly on the train.

“I didn’t have a mask on, should have had it on and am offering no excuse," he said.

“Whoever took the picture didn’t approach me or say anything to me which I suppose would have been the proper way to behave.”

Mr Wilson admitted he does at times find himself without a mask and would run in and out of a shop, however, he said he does at all times try and abide by the rules.

"You run in and you run out and someone catches you out, but as a public figure you have to expect that. But it was brief."

Reacting DUP leader Arlene Foster told a Covid press briefing on Thursday: "Everyone is subject to the law and everybody is equal under the law. Therefore it's very important that we listen to the laws and abide by them".

While the picture showed the DUP MP reading a magazine, Mr Wilson said he was only without a mask for a brief period and put it back on not long after taking the call saying he may have forgotten it for a moment. He did say the rules around the wearing of face masks were "illogical" and could understand if there was confusion around the matter and how easy it was to forget.

The picture circulated on social media on Thursday morning showing the MP for East Antrim on the London underground as he headed to the airport.

Mr Wilson was sat at a seat reading a copy of Private Eye magazine.

Transport for London (TfL) advises face coverings must be worn on the tube and for the full duration of journeys.

"If you do not, you could be denied travel, or receive a minimum £200 fine which will double each time you are caught not wearing a face covering, up to £6,400," the public transport provider states on its website.

The latest scientific advice says that face coverings can help reduce the chance of infecting others.

Exemptions apply for age, health and disability reasons and TfL provides an "exemption card" for those unable to wear one.

A Northern Ireland man - who asked not to be named - said Mr Wilson got on the tube on the District Line at Westminster at around 8.30am and sat opposite him. He then travelled to Heathrow without wearing a mask.

The man, who lives and works in the city, said he instantly recognised the DUP veteran.

"Living in London, I would be on the tube a lot," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"Until they changed the rules, very few people wore a mask, now you never see anyone without one."

Responding to the post on social media, the South Belfast MP Claire Hanna posted "the tube".

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sammy Wilson sparked outrage when he compared face masks to "muzzles".

At the end of July and before wearing face masks became mandatory in Northern Ireland he tweeted a picture of a visit to an ice cream parlour saying you can’t eat when you’re “muzzled”.

He went on to accuse a local councillor of “playing into people’s fears on weak evidence” by promoting face coverings.

Defending his post he claimed there was not significant proof face masks protect people from Covid-19 and experts on the matter appeared divided.

Asked at the time if he would wear one should they become mandatory Mr Wilson replied that he thought it would be a “bad law”, but that he would never break the law.

On Thursday he told this news organisation there needed to be more debate had in parliament around the introduction of rules saying focus could not solely be on one disease.

"What of those people with cancer, that suffer strokes or have heart disease that can not get treatment in hospital? What of those suffering anxiety, or those that have lost their jobs?

"We have had predictions of deaths of biblical proportions. They were proved wrong in the past and they will be proved wrong again.

"The government should be protecting people and not just from coronavirus. I don't want to see anyone dying, but we can't rework the health service or society around one thing. It should be there to serve the wider population and a balance has to be struck.

"But the rules are in place and regardless they should be followed."