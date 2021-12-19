DUP's Sammy Wilson criticises ministers for instilling 'fear in the population' amid Covid restriction warnings

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has accused “Government ministers across the UK” of instilling “fear in the population”, as he hit out at suggestions of another Covid lockdown.

Mr Wilson also criticised the chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, Dr Tom Black.

In recent media interviews, Dr Black has urged people in Northern Ireland to “batten down the hatches” in the run up to Christmas.

The senior medic also said restrictions “are not extensive enough”, adding he believes “we should not be socialising at all”.

In a post on social media, Mr Wilson said the “formal declaration of a new lockdown would be politically unacceptable”.

He added: “In an act of political cowardice, it appears the tactic being employed is to instil fear in the population and create a lockdown by stealth.”

Mr Wilson’s comments come amid growing speculation around the introduction of further coronavirus restrictions with warnings of the significant number of growing cases of the Omicron variant.

On Sunday deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill warned that Omicron will hit Northern Ireland "like a ton of bricks".

Ms O'Neill said modelling presented to Stormont ministers suggests that in a worst-case scenario, the region could be facing 30,000 cases a day.

Executive ministers are involved in ongoing discussions about the situation ahead of a formal meeting on Wednesday, when it is expected new restrictions to be introduced after Christmas will be announced.

It is not the first time Mr Wilson has been involved in controversy around Covid restrictions.

Earlier this month, the MP was rebuked by his leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after tweeting: “Ding dong merrily on high will be replaced this Christmas by ping-dong miserably we sigh.”

The post followed a vote in the House of Commons in which the East Antrim MP voted against the introduction of further restrictions in England alongside two other DUP MPs.

His party leader said Covid-19 is "no joking matter" and when asked about the comments by Mr Wilson, said he would be “speaking to all of my colleagues to ensure that we follow, and support and promote the public health guidance when it comes to Covid."

The DUP has been contacted for a response.