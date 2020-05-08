East Timor confirms expat who lived in Dungannon is south east Asian nation's first victim of the pandemic

Relatives of an East Timorese woman living in Dungannon have paid tribute after she died from coronavirus

Luciana Viviana da Silva is the country's first known death linked to the virus.

Dionisio Babo Soares, East Timor's foreign minister, confirmed the news.

He added that she passed away on Sunday night due to "complications from pneumonia".

A death notice said a private funeral took place on Tuesday in compliance with UK Government guidelines.

It said that her passing was "deeply regretted by family and friends".

Ms da Silva was also known as Anoy Soriano. She was originally from Dili, the capital of the south east Asian country, and worked for a local food processing company, according to the East Timorese ambassador to the UK.

A family tribute accompanying a death notice said: "You left us without warning dear sister Anoy. Not even a goodbye, and we can't seem to stop asking the question: Why? We didn't see this coming. It hit us by surprise, and when you left for Heaven a small part of us died.

"Your smile could brighten everyone's day, no matter what they were going through, and everyday for the rest of our life. We will be missing you."

Gil da Costa, East Timor's ambassador to the UK, conveyed the country's "profound condolences" to Ms da Silva's family.

According to East Timorese media, 24 people are confirmed to have contracted the virus. However, all but three have since recovered.

The 2011 Northern Ireland census recorded 894 residents born in East Timor.