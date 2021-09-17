Economy Minister Gordon Lyons urged to extend Covid payment to all NI students in GB and Ireland

There have been calls for the Economy Minister to reverse the decision not to extend a Covid support scheme to students from Northern Ireland studying in Great Britain and the Republic — despite MLAs voting in favour of the extension.

Back in February, then-Economy Minister Diane Dodds announced the £500 Covid disruption payment would be paid to students due to the impact of the pandemic. However part-time and non-EU students in Northern Ireland were not eligible for the payment, nor were students from Northern Ireland taking degree courses elsewhere.

The following months, MLAs voted in favour of extending the scheme to those who were previously excluded, following calls from student bodies and other quarters, but this has not happened.

Mrs Dodds’ successor, Gordon Lyons, was recently asked whether he is exploring options to extend the scheme. However, he said following consideration, he is content the decision not to include these students “remains appropriate” and was based on policy reasons.

Independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden, a member of Stormont’s Economy Committee, said students from Northern Ireland studying in other parts of the UK and Ireland already face higher fees and increased travel costs, and without the safety net of their families being close at hand. “A payment of £500 would make a huge difference to these students’ wellbeing — both practically and by reducing the worry and stress of struggling to make ends meet,” she said.

“I appreciate there are challenges in delivering such a support fund to students studying beyond Northern Ireland, but I would ask the Minister for the Economy to explore other ways of financially supporting them — similar schemes have been developed in other areas.

“There is the question of fairness as to whether or not these payments are extended, but there is also that of the benefits that it would bring.”

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson added: “I’m not convinced the Department for the Economy fully explored all ways to make this payment. So I would call again for them to look at a means to support students outside NI, perhaps through a specific application process.”

SDLP higher education spokesperson Sinead McLaughlin said Mr Lyons must not simply ignore the will of the Assembly on this issue.

“MLAs have shown their support for the payment being extended to pupils from Northern Ireland studying in Britain and the Republic of Ireland and it is up to the DUP Economy Minister to deliver this.

“While I accept there may have been logistical challenges with getting this payment out to students, I am not convinced that the minister has truly explored every available avenue to ensure that all students from Northern Ireland could benefit.”

Mr Lyons said the policy rationale for exclusion of further education (FE) students was that, on the whole, FE students are less likely to be paying accommodation costs/tuition fees and other expenses.

“While there will always be exceptions to these rules, any uniform payment would be unable to be targeted at those who are genuinely in need, or to consider the nuances of the range of part-time provision available,” he said.

“NI students studying elsewhere in the UK and the Republic of Ireland (RoI) were excluded from the payment for both policy and operational/legislative reasons.”