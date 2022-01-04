Education Minister says schools can move to remote learning and reduced timetables in event of staff shortages

The Education Minister has said that schools experiencing staffing shortages have the option to introduce remote learning and partial timetables.

Michelle McIlveen was asked why her department has left school principals “hoping for the best” on their return after the Christmas holidays.

In response, she told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster (GMU) programme: “I don’t believe we have been doing that at all. Our priority and my priority remains keeping our children and young people in school.

“We’ve worked very closely with the Department of Health and Public Health Agency throughout the Covid pandemic alongside school practitioners and trade unions.

“You’ll appreciate that there hasn’t been any change to the guidance with regards to Covid because this very much comes as a recommendation from the Department of Health. At present we haven’t received anything different.”

A detailed note was sent to school on December 6 regarding remote learning, the minister said.

“There are a number of scenarios where schools can use remote learning, particularly where they are experiencing staff shortages and they haven’t been able to secure sufficient cover,” she added.

“That is on our website and schools received that in a timely manner.”

The Strangford MLA added that post-primary schools in particular have the option of introducing partial timetables and supervised learning.

Asked why there has been no meeting with the school practitioners group of school leaders in the past six weeks, the minister said: “My understanding is that my officials are in regular contact with the practitioners group and trade unions. That work has been ongoing since the start of the pandemic.”

“It isn’t acceptable if that is the case and I will follow up on it today. My understanding is that the proof is there in that we have been keeping in contact with schools directly.”

The DUP MLA also said that “a considerable amount of work” has been done in terms of ventilation over recent months.

She accepted there are ventilation issues, aside from Covid, which need to be addressed and would require capital investment.

Ms McIlveen said she has been pressing officials with regards to supplying schools with air purifiers and working closely with other jurisdictions to look at the effectiveness of these units.

Around 11,500 Co2 monitors have been delivered, she explained, with a further delivery of 5,000 this week.

She said that working with the Department for Education on the mainland, they are now moving forward with the delivery of 7,000 high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters.

However, there is no date at present for when they will arrive.