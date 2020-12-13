Education Minister Weir must put back-up plan in place for transfer tests, says Alliance's Lyttle

Education Minister Peter Weir has been called on to lay out his contingency measures for next month’s planned sitting of the transfer tests for P7 pupils.

Chair of Stormont’s Education Committee Chris Lyttle accused the minister of being slow to put plans in place to deal with difficulties around the virus. He also said schools should have closed already to allow for remote learning.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme, Mr Lyttle said the Education Committee believes transfer test contingency plans should include “centre-assessed grades with moderation”.

He said in the week of November 23, 50,000 pupils were absent from school because of Covid-19, while in one school up to a quarter of teachers were absent.

“The Education Minister could have and should have planned for a move to remote learning in schools from Friday, December 11,” he said.

“It would be impractical at this stage for many people but Thursday, December 17 should be the closure now.”

This week, more than 50 schools in Belfast sent a letter to Mr Weir, in which they urged him to “reconsider your stance on early school closure” amid “a tsunami of cases”. But the minister has repeatedly stated that schools will not close early for the Christmas break and that health experts have not recommended it.

Mr Lyttle claimed contact case tracing on behalf of the Public Health Agency within schools will stop on December 23, which would not give officials enough time to reach all contacts should there be a case in a school.

“How are cases in those dates going to be traced over Christmas?” he asked.

“Will that fall to school leaders or will the education minister move and take some action to bring some order to the situation?”

Mr Lyttle said he would write to the minister about the feasibility of holding the transfer tests in January, amid concerns on the safety of children while tests are ongoing.

“Are we certain that the familiarisation days and transfer tests are being facilitated within current guidelines and regulations? I don’t think we have received satisfactory answers from the minister,” he said.

“The Education Committee has been seeking answers on these important matters for weeks and months. It’s quite clear that other jurisdictions have taken significant mitigations.

“We need to know what the contingency plans are and we are asking, surely that must include some scoping of a turn to centre-assessed grades with moderation.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said preparations for the transfer tests in January were a matter for the providers.

They stressed the minister was determined to ensure the health and safety of pupils and cancelling exams would add to their anxiety.

“Boards of governors of schools intending to use entrance test results as part of their admissions criteria must ensure they have alternative methods of selecting pupils for admission available, if required,” the spokesperson said.

“The minister has written to those boards to advise them they should draft admissions criteria that recognise and can deal with the impact of Covid-19.

“He also advised that schools should consider a contingency arrangement in the event that entrance tests cannot be operated. He has also written to test providers to remind them that, in making arrangements for the tests, they and the host schools need to comply with the legislation and relevant medical and public health guidance.”