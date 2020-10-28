Elderly Covid patients 'can be waiting two days' for a bed in Northern Ireland hospitals

Health service struggling to cope with huge surge in cases as 13 more die from the virus

Covid-19 patients over the age of 80 are waiting up to 48 hours on A&E trolleys for a hospital bed in Northern Ireland, it can be revealed.

Patient safety is being compromised by the emerging crisis in the Northern Ireland health service as it buckles under the demands of the pandemic, a leading emergency care consultant has warned.

Meanwhile, another leading medic has warned the situation is likely to deteriorate further next week and has called for a full lockdown to help save lives.

It comes as it emerged that 13 more people have died with Covid-19, while a further 722 positive cases have been confirmed. It's the highest number of deaths recorded since May.

Dr Paul Kerr, vice president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland, said more than 100 patients had been waiting longer than 12 hours in Northern Ireland's A&Es on Monday morning.

"The pressures are severe, hospitals are full to capacity and access to beds is very poor, with many patients waiting one to two days for a bed," he explained.

"Covid patients over 80-years-old are lying on trolleys in A&E awaiting a hospital bed for up to two days in some units at this time.

"All the major departments of the five trusts are under severe pressure.

"We know the risks increase, including risk of cross infection and loss of dignity, with great pressure on medical and nursing staff managing patients in improvised facilities."

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Northern Ireland, said: "The patients who are being hospitalised now were infected a few weeks ago.

"There were about 7,000 positive cases the week before last and around 6,500 last week, so what we're seeing this week are the inpatients from the 7,000 positive cases.

"The numbers have decreased, but only slightly and the problem is that next week, this week will already have happened.

"Some of the patients will be discharged by next week but the conditions of others will have deteriorated, while there will be more people needing to be admitted. We're dealing with a triple whammy here - the pandemic, staff illness and the weather.

"The small decline in positive cases isn't success, it's a very minor improvement because the restrictions put in place by the government were very modest. They were too little, too late, they should have gone for a level five lockdown. In the Republic of Ireland they have gone to level five lockdown and they have 208 cases per 100,000 of the population over the last week, whereas we've had 345 cases per 100,000 of the population over the past seven days.

"We shouldn't have shops open, we shouldn't have gyms open and I don't think places of worship should be open."

Northern Ireland's already fragile health service is increasingly struggling with the effects of the pandemic.

Pre-existing staff shortages are being exacerbated by the number of NHS workers who must self-isolate due to the virus.

At the same time, there are fewer hospital beds available for patients arriving at emergency departments due to the influx of Covid-19 patients.

This has resulted in more patients enduring lengthy waits on A&E trolleys as they wait to be admitted to a ward.

This has a knock-on effect on the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), which is also struggling to cope due to the high number of staff who are self-isolating.

On Monday night, St John's Ambulance said it had deployed emergency crews "to respond to the crippling pressure" being faced by the NIAS. It came after NIAS urged the public to expect delays and to only call 999 in a medical emergency.

Meanwhile, Antrim Area Hospital asked the public to stay away from its ED as the hospital was full to capacity with more than 30 people waiting to be admitted to a ward.

According to the Department of Health, there were 360 Covid-19 inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland yesterday.

More than a third of the 106 ICU beds in use yesterday were taken by Covid-19 patients and of these 38 people, 33 were ventilated.

While the Nightingale Hospital is not yet fully operational, it is not known how many beds have yet to be opened.

In relation to positive cases, the situation in Derry and Strabane is continuing to improve, with 64 people diagnosed between Monday and yesterday. However, Mid Ulster is increasingly becoming a concern to health bosses, with 111 positive cases over the previous 24-hours.

There are now 1,148 people over the age of 60 with the virus, while there are 105 confirmed outbreaks in care homes and a further 11 suspected outbreaks.

Earlier this week, it emerged that almost 13,000 planned surgical procedures have been cancelled in Northern Ireland since the beginning of the pandemic, while more than 100 cancer procedures have been cancelled.