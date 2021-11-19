Elk teen disco: 20 schools impacted, almost 200 children Covid positive and vaccine programme disrupted

Chief medical officer outlines impact of event

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer has revealed over 20 schools have been impacted by a teenage disco in Toomebridge, with 190 children infected with Covid-19.

Sir Michael McBride said the “high-profile event” – the TeenElk event held at The Elk complex on November 5 – led to 900 community contacts and has caused “disruption to our vaccination programmes” in those schools.

The medical advisor made the comments on the BBC Good Morning Ulster radio programme amid warnings further restrictions will need to be considered by the Executive in the run up to Christmas if people don’t “act decisively”.

The Elk complex in Toome currently has its entertainment license suspended while a Mid Ulster council investigation into the teen disco takes place.

The council said while the enquiry was ongoing a “prohibition notice” has been issued which prevents any further events for teenagers being held in the premises’ nightclub.

The Elk announced a similar disco planned for Friday night has already been cancelled.

Earlier this week the Public Health Agency confirmed that over 170 positive cases had been identified among those who attended the club, while over 800 individuals had been identified as close contacts and will be required to self-isolate and get a PCR test depending on their vaccination status.

Dr McBride revealed this has now risen to 190 positive cases and said a number of schools have been effected.

Read more Elk teen disco: Entertainment license for venue suspended by Mid Ulster council

“We have had some unfortunately high-profile media coverage of an event which had very widespread and serious consequences, with over now 190 young people infected, over 900 community contacts and over 20 schools impacted on, disruption to our vaccination programmes in those schools,” he said.

Parents described the event as “bedlam” and claimed 1,700 were in attendance at the ticketed occasion.

Previously, Dr Gerry Waldron from the PHA said it was “not at all surprising” that over 170 positive cases had been identified among those who attended the event, as the majority of young adolescent attendees “would have been unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated”.

“It’s quite a significant event and it probably is one of the biggest, if not the biggest one we’ve dealt with. There’s absolutely no doubt it’s a single event. It’s what we call epidemiologically speaking, a ‘point source’ linked with this teenage disco,” he added.

The TeenElk hosted young people aged around 11-16 with a ‘mineral bar only’ policy.

Parents described the event as “bedlam” and claimed 1,700 were in attendance at the ticketed occasion.

The Elk has been contacted for further response.

In a previous statement the club said it was currently “assisting Mid Ulster District Council with its enquiries” and that “on the evening, no one presented for treatment to the medical team on site”, adding that a similar event scheduled for Friday has been cancelled.