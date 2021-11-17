Elk teen disco: Entertainment license for venue suspended by Mid Ulster council

An entertainment license for The Elk complex in Toomebridge has been suspended while an investigation into a teen disco takes place.

Mid Ulster District Council said it is investigating the ‘TeenElk’ event on November 5 and said while the probe is ongoing a “prohibition notice” has been issued which prevents any further events for teenagers being held in the premises’ nightclub.

The event in question operates as a club night for teenagers under the legal drinking age, with a “mineral bar only” policy.

Organisers of the disco have already confirmed an upcoming event schedule for Friday has been cancelled.

Separately, the Public Health Agency has also confirmed that over 170 positive cases have been identified among those who attended the club, while over 800 individuals have been identified as close contacts and will be required to self-isolate and get a PCR test depending on their vaccination status.

Parents described the event as “bedlam” and claimed 1,700 were in attendance at the ticketed occasion.

Some said their children feared for their safety with one mum known as Shanette saying such was the “crush” her 15-year- old daughter was forced onto her tiptoes.

In a statement a spokesperson for Mid Ulster District Council said the issue was discussed at a meeting of the Environment Committee on Tuesday evening.

"An investigation into the incident is ongoing and the Council has already issued a prohibition notice under the relevant Health and Safety legislation which prevents events for teenagers being held at the premises’ nightclub, pending a review of safety measures.

"The Council also holds powers as the licensing authority and the premises’ Entertainment Licence was considered at a meeting of the Environment Committee yesterday evening (16 November 2021).

"The Committee agreed to suspend the entertainment licence until such times as the terms of the prohibition notice are complied with.

"Those terms require the licensee to provide a revised event management plan which adequately addresses the issues which arose at the event held on 5 November 2021."

The Elk has been approached for comment.

In a previous statement they confirmed they are currently “assisting Mid Ulster District Council with its enquiries” and that “on the evening, no one presented for treatment to the medical team on site”