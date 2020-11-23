Email from Edwin Poots criticising NHS slammed as 'offhand' by Alliance

Alliance Party health spokeswoman Paula Bradshaw last night described an email critical of the NHS sent by Edwin Poots as "cack-handed and offhand".

On Friday, Edwin Poots - himself a former Health Minister - endorsed a highly critical assessment of the Executive's lockdown decision in an email he inadvertently circulated to dozens of Stormont MLAs.

The DUP minister used the 'reply all' function while answering a message a member of the public had sent to elected representatives in the Assembly.

In his reply, Mr Poots said he "entirely agreed" with an email that referenced the "utter incompetence" of NHS and Department of Health planning.

Ms Bradshaw, who is vice-chair of the influential Stormont Health Committee, said that the DUP Agriculture Minister's comments "undermined what we're trying to do at the Health Committee and the NI Executive, and are very dismissive of the sterling work of our healthcare workers".

Ms Bradshaw was speaking ahead of a Stormont debate today on health issues.

It's thought likely that Mr Poots action will be raised by MLAs during the session.

Ms Bradshaw told the Belfast Telegraph: "At the end of the day, every single restriction that's in place is about trying to minimise the numbers of people catching coronavirus and ending up in hospital facing ill health and possible death.

"Personally, I wasn't sure that he did it on purpose, but I did think that it was reckless of him just to reply in a cack-handed, offhand way.

"I'm not sure he's done himself any favours by putting that sort of sentiment out."

UUP health spokesman Alan Chamber MLA said "Mr Poots' criticisms were aimed at the wider health service. Nurses and doctors working hard to save lives don't deserve that kind of criticism.

"I hope this week calm heads come out of the woodwork and try to move things forward rather than backwards," he said.

The DUP was approached for comment.