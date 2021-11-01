Emergency department in Northern Ireland could close due to extreme pressures, warns medical director

The medical director of one of Northern Ireland’s six trusts has warned that an emergency department is at the risk of being closed due to increasing pressure on the region’s hospitals.

“We are on the cusp of an emergency department (ED) in Northern Ireland having to close its doors,” Seamus O’Reilly told the BBC’s Evening Extra programme on Monday.

“It could be any of the hospitals in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“What that means is those doors will be closed to any admissions at that time and those patients will have to be redirected elsewhere into a system that’s already under extreme pressure.”

Dr O’Reilly, who is responsible for the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, added that closure “is not potentially imminent”, but that over the weekend with the numbers that were in the EDs waiting, there was no space for further patients to come in.

“We had patients waiting in the back of ambulances to be offloaded to come in, so it wouldn’t take many more patients in the system for that [closure] to become a reality,” he continued.

Over the weekend, one individual had to wait 44 hours in an ED to be admitted to the Ulster Hospital, and the South Eastern Health Trust confirmed that another patient spent 12 hours in an ambulance before admission.

Also speaking to the BBC, Roxanna McGee said she rang her elderly mother an ambulance at around 1.00pm on Sunday afternoon.

She said it didn’t arrive until after 10pm that evening, and her mother then spent the entire night in the hospital until 9.40am on Monday morning when she was eventually admitted into A&E.

Her mother, who she said has dementia and a “complex medical history”, was “getting so distressed” and “didn’t know where she was,” said Ms McGee.

Over the course of Sunday and Monday, 411 patients across Northern Ireland spent 12 or more hours waiting in EDs, according to Dr Andrew Dobbin from the Ulster Hospital.

“I think at the minute there are around 250 patients who have been seen and admitted to hospital who are still sitting in emergency departments across the region; 50 of those are on the Ulster site,” he told the BBC on Monday.

He also commented that part of the pressure was caused by patients who have not been vaccinated against Covid.

Dr O’Reilly noted that “there are a number of patients who are unvaccinated, but what we’re also seeing is that diseases which were not evident during the Covid pandemic are starting to present”.

He cited increasing numbers in mental health disorders, cancers and chronic diseases in people, and said the pressure on EDs is “only a symptom of what’s happening in the wider health and social care”.

Although Dr O’Reilly pointed out that the closure of EDs in Northern Ireland is “extremely rare and has been seen only a handful of times in the past”, he believes it will “become a reality… If we continue with this pressure and we move into the winter months and that pressure gets worse”.

On Monday afternoon, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust posted on social media that there were 104 patients in Craigavon ED and 38 patients waiting to be admitted.

Dr O’Reilly said that as of 3pm that day, 55 patients in Antrim Area Hospital were waiting for an inpatient bed with 15 waiting in the Causeway Hospital’s ED.

He believes that there’s not “going to be one thing that we can particularly do” to immediately resolve the issue, as “the system as a whole is under pressure.”

“It’s across our care sector, our community care, our GPs are under more pressure than they’ve seen in a lifetime. Our mental health facilities are under the same pressure,” he said.

“We all have plans going into the winter in relation to regional capacity planning. We’ve all worked those to a very high level. We’ve all talked about working together as trusts, helping each other out.

“We’ve talked about smoothing across the system to ensure that patients can move across the system from areas where extreme pressure is to those where there’ll not be the same pressure.”

On Sunday evening, several Northern Ireland hospitals made appeals for the public to stay away from EDs unless in urgent need amidst busy conditions.

Altnagelvin, Ulster, Royal Victoria and Mater hospitals were among establishments that urged people to consider alternative services and to only attend EDs for “serious” or “life-threatening conditions”.