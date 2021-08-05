Emergency departments at Antrim and Causeway hospitals under ‘significant’ pressure

Emergency departments at Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital are under “significant pressure” on Thursday evening, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust announced.

The trust urged people not to attend either of the hospitals unless it is “an emergency”.

"Both our Emergency Departments at Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital are under significant pressure this evening,” they said.

“We would strongly urge you not to attend unless it is an emergency, or if you have used Phone First on 0300 123 1113 for urgent care.”

The South Eastern Trust also added to the call for people to help ease the pressure on hospitals.

"Patients and their families are being urged to support timely discharge from hospitals as our health service continues to deal with severe bed pressures due to the escalating demands of Covid-19,” they tweeted.

The call from the trusts comes after figures this week revealed the number of people waiting longer than 12-hours across Northern Ireland’s emergency departments surged by almost 500% over five years.

The official statistics from the Department of Health showed an average of 3,157 people waited longer than 12 hours in EDs every month last year.

This is despite the number of new and unplanned attendances at EDs dropping from 814,273 in 2019/20 to 593,369 in 2020/21 as large numbers of patients opted to stay away from hospital during the pandemic.