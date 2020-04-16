Emotional singsong as Belfast care home residents salute NHS

Philomena Dawson and other residents of Towell House join in the singsong

Carers and residents at a home in east Belfast came together on Thursday night to sing "We'll Meet Again" as part of the weekly tribute to the NHS and other healthcare workers battling against the coronavirus pandemic.

For a fourth week in a row, people across the province stood on their doorsteps as part of the Clap For Carers tribute.

It serves as a show of support and gratitude for key workers in the pandemic.

Joe Attridge

Care co-ordinator at Towell House Residential Home Sarah Jane Thompson said some residents had become a little emotional as they sang the Vera Lynn wartime favourite.

She said: "Everyone enjoyed it - it was a great boost for the staff and the residents.

"Some folk became a bit teary-eyed.

"They said singing We'll Meet Again brought back a lot of memories for them."

Towell House staff member Victoria Fitzsimons added: "It was lovely.

"All the residents were keen to take part in the Clap For Carers event, and show their appreciation for the efforts being made by healthcare staff."

In Markethill, a family of Lambeg drummers made Thursday night's clap for carers just that little bit louder.

Thomas and Adam Black, who are four and 10, joined dad Mark at the front of their Co Armagh house to bang their drums for frontline workers.

The Orange Order had called on band members who traditionally take part in their summer parades to divert their musical skills to the 8pm tribute to the NHS.

Drummers across Northern Ireland took up the challenge and played their Lambegs with gusto.

Adam and Thomas decorated their drums for the occasion with hand-made rainbow paintings with messages of thanks to the NHS.Their mother Laura Bl ack said the family was keen to support all those working hard during the emergency.

Four-year-old Thomas Black, from Markethill, plays a Lambeg drum in response to the Orange Order's call for members to play their instruments in support of the NHS

"It's to show support for all the frontline workers," she said.

"It's for the people who are in the community who are working with elderly in their homes looking after them, for the lorry drivers, shopkeepers, people in the hospitals - anybody who is doing a frontline job at the moment."

And little Elsie McGuinness made some noise too for NHS staff in North Belfast.

Three-year-old Elsie McGuiness makes some noise in Henderson Avenue in North Belfast

Meanwhile in Londonderry, the factory horn from the old Ebrington factory was sounded across the city in honour of the NHS and all frontline staff.

Last week, the siren at the H&W shipyard in Belfast was sounded for the first time in two decades as part of the weekly clap for carers event.

Firefighters at Lisburn road fire station in Belfast came out in support

In England, TV presenter Holly Willoughby was among the stars saluting the nation's frontline workers. This Morning host Willoughby shared a snap of a broken wooden spoon to Instagram, adding the hashtags #clapforourcarers #nhs.

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly was joined by husband Vernon Kay in applauding workers.

She posted a picture of the couple wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan "thank you NHS".

Daly said: "While we're staying at home you're risking your lives for us on the frontline. We cannot thank you enough."

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan tweeted: "Loudest clapping/cheering/banging yet in my part of Kensington - so good to hear."