Essential services in NI short-staffed but ‘fully functional’ despite Covid challenges

Public services including police and firefighters, along with parts of the private sector, are facing a “challenging” time as the post-Christmas return to work is hit by staff shortages due to Covid.

The PSNI said it had a high staff absence rate as a result of the Omicron variant, which has seen daily positive cases hit record levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

It added the situation was not unique to it.

It said: “At present just over 10% of police officers and 5% of police staff are unavailable for reasons related to Covid-19.

“However, we have planned and prepared for this.

“The service moved to emergency shift arrangements in late December to ensure sufficient capacity and capability to maintain all our core service levels and keep communities safe across Northern Ireland.”

The PSNI added it was “more important now than ever” that the public health advice is adhered to.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service station commander Rod O’Hare said: “Like every other emergency service, we are facing pressures because of this situation.

“We are currently managing them and we are fully functional and fully operational.”

It comes as the Government considers how to handle potential mass absences.

It has asked public sector managers to test contingency plans against a worst case scenario of 25% staff absence as part of efforts to minimise disruption due to rising Omicron cases.

Meanwhile, Translink said it had witnessed a rise in Covid-related absences but services had been unaffected.

The firm’s Ian Campbell said: “Translink has been operating holiday timetables during the Christmas period and while some increases in staff absence due to Covid have been experienced, these have not had a major impact on timetables.

“However, service levels and timetables will continue to be monitored and reviewed to take account of the impact of the Executive’s regulations on passenger travel and staff availability due to Covid.”

The retail sector is experiencing difficulties but traders are working hard to ensure their premises remain open, according to Retail NI’s Glyn Roberts.

He said: “It’s certainly a challenging situation right across the supply chain.

“Obviously, we have picked up that significant amount of staff absences that have had to self-isolate.

“It will be a difficult next few weeks.

“Our members are working harder than ever, with stores staying open.

“We’re very clear that people should shop as normal.”

Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster said it was too early to determine if pubs, bars and restaurants will be further impacted by staff self-isolating.

“It will be later into January before we know how it’s going to pan out,” he added.

“There is widespread disruption but we can’t quantify it, with smaller businesses operating with shorter hours or reduced trading periods.”

The Republic has also reported a huge hit in staffing levels across various sectors due to Omicron, with 140,000 people self-isolating.