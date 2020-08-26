EU Commissioner Phil Hogan resigns but insists 'I didn't break any law'

The Republic of Ireland's Phil Hogan has confirmed his resignation from his role as EU Commissioner this evening but insists, "I didn't break the law".

Mr Hogan told the Irish Independent that the main focus of his resignation message was one of apology for any hurt or upset he caused many Irish people who had suffered during the Covid 19 pandemic.

He said now was not the time to discuss whether he felt he had got "fair play" in the response of the Irish government to his situation.

"I'm resigning because I want to ensure that people understand I know I made mistakes. I broke no law - or no regulation - but I should have given more care to the guidelines and advice," he said.

He was also not prepared to discuss the prospects of any successor nominated by Dublin holding his old pivotal post of EU Trade Commissioner as another Brexit crisis deadline looms.

"I haven't had any opportunity to even consider that. Whoever my successor is, I can only wish him or her all the best now and in the future," Mr Hogan said.

In a statement, he said his recent trip to Ireland was becoming a distraction from his work as EU Commissioner.

"This evening I have tendered my resignation as EU Trade Commissioner to the President of the European Commission, Dr Ursula von der Leyen.

"It was becoming increasingly clear that the controversy concerning my recent visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from my work as an EU Commissioner and would undermine my work in the key months ahead," he said, adding that he "deeply regrets" that his actions during his recent trip to Ireland has caused "such concern, unease and upset."

"I have always tried to comply with all relevant Covid-19 Regulations in Ireland and had understood that I had met with all relevant public health Guidelines, particularly following confirmation of a negative Covid-19 test.

"I reiterate my heartfelt apology to the Irish people for the mistakes I made during my visit. The Irish people have made incredible efforts to contain the coronavirus, and the European Commission will continue to support you, and all EU Member States, in defeating this terrible pandemic."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

President von der Leyen has said she respects Mr Hogan's decision to resign.

"Commissioner Phil Hogan has submitted his resignation. I respect his decision. I am very grateful to him for his tireless work as a Trade Commissioner since the start of this mandate and for his successful term as Commissioner in charge of Agriculture in the previous College. He was a valuable and respected member of the College.

"I wish him all the best for the future," she said.

Mr Hogan said his decision to resign was one he "reluctant conclusion" he came to on his own.

"Nobody has to tell me at the end of the day when the experience that I've gained over that number of years has led me to believe what is the right thing to do," he told RTE's News.

Mr Hogan again insisted he "broke no regulations" but said he "could have adhered better to the guidelines."

"This was a distraction of course for many people at time when they're trying to grapple with the seriousness of this pandemic," he added.

"I felt that this, the fact that I made these mistakes, notwithstanding the fact that I didn't break the law, was a sufficient distraction from the job that he was doing, and for the work of the Commission. "

Leo Varadkar

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said, "It’s sad that [his] great career should end in this way.

"Phil Hogan served Kilkenny, Ireland & Europe with distinction. His decision today must have been very difficult for him personally.

"It’s sad that [his] great career should end in this way."

Mr Hogan said he had spent almost 40 years in public life in both Ireland and Brussels and this could spell the end of his political engagement. He began as a Fine Gael councillor in Kilkenny in 1982, was elected a senator in 1987, and served as a TD in Carlow-Kilkenny from 1989 until 2011 winning six elections.

He served briefly as junior finance minister in 1994/1995 but was forced to resign for leaking details of the 1995 Budget in advance. He was a key Fine Gael election strategist including serving as party director of elections at their biggest ever triumph returning 76 TDs in 2011.

He was a controversial Environment Minister presiding over the water charges, the local property tax, and a sceptic tank levy. All of these rows added to his image as a political hardman.

Mr Hogan became EU agriculture commissioner in 2014 and was highly rated in Brussels and the other EU capitals. Last autumn he was renominated to Brussels and promoted to the job of EU Trade Commissioner.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said the golf dinner was a monumental error of judgment on behalf of all those who attended.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister Ryan acknowledged Mr Hogan's resignation, saying it was the "correct course of action."

"While this must have been a difficult decision for him personally, we believe that it is the correct course of action given the circumstances of the past week. We all have a responsibility to support and adhere to public health guidelines and regulations," a statement said.

"We all must persevere in our efforts against Covid 19. Former Commissioner Hogan has served Europe and Ireland with distinction.

"The government will consider his replacement in due course."

Mr Hogan was the focus of intense controversy since last Saturday when the Taoiseach and Tanaiste effectively called upon him to quit.

His fate was today being considered by his boss, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, with his resignation coming before a final decision was made.

It comes as Mr Hogan’s future as Ireland’s EU commissioner had been hanging in the balance since the controversy over his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last week and his travel in Ireland.

Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan

Green Party leader and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan this morning said the Government no longer had confidence in Commissioner Hogan.

Speaking earlier today, Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Mr Hogan “undermined the whole approach to public health in Ireland” with his recent movements in Ireland.

Mr Martin said Mr Hogan’s “changing narrative” was a “significant difficulty” for the Government but declined to explicitly state it had lost confidence in the Commissioner or that he should resign.

“We’ve made very clear our anger and annoyance,” he said. “We’ve made that very clear.”

Mr Martin said he hadn’t contacted the President of the Commission nor had any official on his behalf.

He said the commissioner is accountable to the Commission, not to the Oireachtas or the Government.

“We’re very clear in terms of the importance of ensuring we’re not seeking to influence the President of the Commission,” he said

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, signalled today that she was to take other information sources into account after he submitted a written report to her on his trip to Ireland after more details of Mr Hogan's travel in Ireland in recent weeks emerged yesterday.

This included a hotel stay in Co Limerick August 12, the night before he played golf at Adare Manor and a social visit in Co Roscommon on August 17 en route to the golf event in Galway.

Mr Hogan's quarantine period was not due to end until August 13 after he arrived from Brussels on July 31.

He has insisted he was not required to quarantine at the time, but Irish authorities say he should have isolated for a full 14 days on his return from Brussels and reject the Commissioner’s argument that a negative Covid test result had ended his obligation to isolate.

Mr Hogan was challenged on his claims about the requirement for him to quarantine after returning from Brussels in an interview with RTE's Tony Connelly.

The HSE guidance was put to him and Mr Hogan replied: "Well, I don't accept that."

Last night Mr Hogan wrote on Twitter "Just to clarify: I never said that I don't accept the HSE advice, I was taking issue at the proposition put to me in the interview.

"At all times, I acted in good faith on the basis of the information available to me."

