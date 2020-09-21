Eurovision singer Ryan Dolan: I was shocked to test positive for Covid-19

Former Irish Eurovision hopeful Ryan Dolan has spoken of his shock after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The Strabane singer, who represented Ireland in the 2013 song contest, has now urged people not to become complacent about the virus.

Despite having no symptoms, the 35-year-old went for a test last Monday and learned he had coronavirus the following evening.

"The only reason I got tested was because I was in contact with someone who had been in contact with someone else who tested positive," Ryan told the Belfast Telegraph.

"The person I was in contact with actually tested negative so I believe I must have picked it up somewhere else. At the time of the test I was fairly relaxed about it all and assumed it would come back negative because I felt fine.

"So when it came back positive it was a real shock."

Afterwards Ryan began developing mild flu-like symptoms, including a cough and headaches.

The 'Only Love Survives' singer is relieved he went for the test, particularly for the sake of his parents, Gabriel and Josephine, who are both in their 70s.

"As soon as I got my result I contacted everyone I was in contact with to let them know," he said.

"My parents were shocked. I had been in contact with my father a few days beforehand and while I had a mask on, I think he was panicking a bit about developing symptoms but thankfully he's been fine.

"I'm just glad now that I went and got tested to help in preventing the spread of this virus in our community because it transmits so easily. If I hadn't, God knows how many people I might have been in contact with and potentially infected."

Figures show Derry and Strabane are among the areas experiencing a rise in Covid-19 cases while the Irish Government is concerned at the spread of the virus across the border in Co Donegal.

"Covid-19 is still very much here. It hasn't gone away and we need to remain as vigilant as ever. I hope I'm over the worst now and I will be isolating until this Thursday in line with government guidance," Ryan added.