EU's attempt to block vaccines coming into NI could have had very real implications: Swann

The EU could have endangered vaccine supplies to Northern Ireland by enforcing Irish Sea trade disruption, the health minister has said.

Robin Swann was speaking in the Assembly as MLAs from all sides rounded on the EU's threat to trigger Article 16 on Friday.

The Oxford AstraZeneca jab is manufactured in the UK but the Pfizer BioNTech's vaccine comes from a plant in Belgium, and has in the past been routed to Belfast via Dublin.

The European Commission was forced into an embarrassing U-turn on Friday when it backtracked on an attempt to restrict the free flow of vaccine across the Irish border.

Mr Swann said: "This had potentially very real implications for ourselves because we had vaccine actually in transit, and had that article been enforced we may have seen difficulties in the supply and the arrival of vaccines here in Northern Ireland."

More than 246,000 doses have been administered.

Mr Swann said: "Vaccine is not something that should become political."

Senior European politicians have conceded it was a mistake to try to unilaterally suspend part of Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol to prevent the region being used as backdoor to move inoculations from the bloc into the UK.

The protocol, which governs the movement of goods in and out of Northern Ireland post-Brexit, was created to ensure continued free flow of trade across the Irish border. Checks are focused primarily on produce moving from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

Unionists have been calling for the UK Government to itself suspend elements of the protocol using Article 16 until the issues have been resolved.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the EU's actions were "horrific".

"The export controls extended only to Great Britain due to the existence of the protocol, and, therefore, the EU had to take deliberate and particular action to trigger Article 16 in order to ensure that we, the people of Northern Ireland, would not be able to obtain any vaccines through that route," she said.

"I think that that is very striking and very horrific in equal measure. It is also important to highlight the nature of the action of the European Union. This was no accident or some inadvertent mistake, as some have tried to allege.

"The EU had been working on this all last week.

"It was done with purpose, and it was done with intention.

"It was only due to the public furore that it changed its mind," the DUP leader added.

Sinn Fein MLA Sinead Ennis said the EU Commission had been foolish, and Friday's actions "were reckless and disproportionate".

"Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, has struggled to get to grips with the vaccine issue in the EU bloc, and, on Friday evening, a bad couple of weeks for her and her team almost descended into chaos," she added.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said there was "no justification" for the European Union invoking Article 16, or attempting to invoke it.

"The last thing that the EU, the United Kingdom and, indeed, the world needs is a vaccine war. Shame on the EU for what it attempted," he said.