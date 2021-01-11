Even tougher Covid-19 restrictions not ruled out by Health Secretary amid soaring infection rates

The Health Secretary has not ruled out a tougher lockdown amid soaring coronavirus infection rates and increased hospital admissions across the UK.

Matt Hancock told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show that he did not wish to "speculate", but emphasised the Government's message to "stay at home and follow the rules that we've got".

In a separate interview with Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday, he backed more stringent enforcement of lockdown rules by police and warned that "every flexibility" of the rules could be fatal.

Asked about Derbyshire Police's approach in fining two women £200 each after they drove five miles from their homes to go for a walk at a beauty spot, Mr Hancock said: "I'm absolutely going to back the police because the challenge here is that every flex can be fatal.

"You might look at the rules and think, 'Well, it doesn't matter too much if I just do this or do that'. But these rules are not there as boundaries to be pushed, they are the limit to what people should be doing."

His comments come as health experts and scientists urged the Government to impose tighter restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus and stop the NHS from being overwhelmed.

The chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, issued a stark warning on Sunday that the NHS is facing the "most dangerous situation" in living memory as it struggles to cope with the UK's soaring number of infections.

Prof Whitty urged Britons to adhere to lockdown rules and stay at home, and warned that if the spread of the Covid-19 continues on its current trajectory, "there will be avoidable deaths".

Susan Michie, a professor of health psychology at University College London and a member of Independent Sage, said there should be a return to the national lockdown imposed in March last year, which had tighter rules.

