Every adult in UK to be offered Covid jab by September, says Dominic Rabb

The Foreign Secretary said it would be 'great' if rollout was faster

Every adult in the UK will be offered a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by September, Dominic Raab has pledged.

The Foreign Secretary said it would be “great” if the rollout could be faster but that the government was working to the early autumn target.

Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme has been one of the most successful across the globe.

The UK was one of the first nations to start vaccinating and Northern Ireland has been the quickest of all parts of the nation.

More than 110,000 people have been vaccinated here, with around 20,000 of those receiving their second dose.

In an interview on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday, Mr Raab said: “Our target is by September to have offered all the adult population a first dose. If we can do it faster than that, great, but that's the roadmap.”

More than 3.5 million people across the UK have now received their first dose of a vaccine and some 324,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered in the space of 24 hours.

The Foreign Secretary also said people should not go on holiday as he stressed the NHS is "on the cusp".

"We've just got to stay at home as much as possible unless there are really strong, limited exceptional reasons for travelling domestically or internationally, and that's the way we get through to a better place."

When pressed on whether there would be enough vaccine supply for someone to get their second dose within 12 weeks, Mr Rabb said "we ought to" be able to deliver.

His comments came as another 1,295 deaths in the UK were reported on Saturday, the third-highest daily total since the pandemic began, but the lowest number of lab-confirmed cases this year was reported - 41,346.

A further 22 deaths and 705 cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Department of Health (DoH) on Saturday.

The DoH said the reporting of some cases may have been slightly lower than normal due to a technical issue.

The department’s death toll here is at 1,581.