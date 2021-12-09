Everybody should have it, says NI gran Margaret Keenan who got the first jab

Margaret Keenan, the Co Fermanagh woman who a year ago became the first person to have a Covid jab, has urged people to get a vaccination.

The 91-year-old said: “The best Christmas present I could have is being in good health and having had the jab and feeling free from this horrible virus.”

The grandmother, who has also already also had her booster and flu jabs, described being a global name as “wonderful”. She was speaking at University Hospital Coventry, the place where, on December 8 last year, she became the first person to have a jab as part of a mass vaccine rollout.

Mrs Keenan has lived in Coventry for more than 60 years but is originally from Enniskillen.

Looking back on the historic jab, Margaret said: “At the time I wasn’t feeling good but once I got that jab and things started to be better, so I had a wonderful year – thanks to the NHS.”

Speaking about people who had not yet had any jab, she said: “It’s amazing how many people don’t want it. I don’t know why because they should have it... everybody should have the jab.”

The nonagenarian, who only retired from her job working in a jeweller’s six years ago, added: “I hope I’m a good example, skipping down the road.”

Meanwhile, further Covid-19 restrictions are unlikely to be introduced before Christmas, Stormont’s leaders have said. First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill moved to ease fears following the first confirmed cases of the Omicron variant.

Mr Givan said confirmation of the three cases was not a surprise, and while he urged people to follow the public health advice, he said he did not believe further restrictions would be required before Christmas.

“The current measures that we have in place, if people follow that, that will be able to get us through the Christmas period,” he added.

Speaking separately in Londonderry, Ms O’Neill said she expected the Executive to meet in the coming days. Asked whether new restrictions would be introduced, the Sinn Fein vice-president replied it was to early to say.

“I think that, it is about redoubling our efforts. For now, it is just about remaining cautious and people encouraging safe practices. Crucially, the booster, that is essentially the most effective way to fight against this virus,” she said.

“If we have to look at additional measures, then that’s what we’ll have to do, but as of today, the Chief Medical Officer’s advice and the Health Minister’s advice is that what we’re doing is enough, but we need again to ask the public to be vigilant and to get the vaccine if they haven’t already got it, and if they have got it, also get the booster.”

In a separate briefing, Northern Ireland’s leading medics said there are were so many unknowns about the Omicron variant that it was not possible to predict what measures may be required to keep it under control.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “What we can say with a high degree of certainty is that this is a much more transmissible virus. That being the case, it is likely it will out-compete Delta and therefore will probably, in a short period of time, replace Delta as the dominant variant.”

Chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young added:“I think it is unlikely it will be the dominant form of the virus in Northern Ireland before Christmas, but that is not a guarantee of what will happen. There can’t be a guarantee.”