Everyone in the country to be vaccinated by September: Irish Health Minister

Irish Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said every citizen will be able to get the jab by September because the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine is a game-changer . (Niall Carson/PA)

Every person in the Republic will have received a Covid-19 vaccination by September, the Irish Minister for Health has told the Dail.

Minister Stephen Donnelly said Ireland would receive 3.3 million doses of the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine when approval for use is given by the European Medicines Agency, as expected on January 26.

He said Ireland was trying to get advance supplies of the vaccine before formal authorisation of use, as otherwise it would be mid-February .

But every citizen would then be able to receive the vaccine by September because the Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine is a game-changer, he said.

It is more easily storable and usable, only requires one jab, and was produced on a “not for profit” basis. This country will receive 200,000 doses a month.

“You don’t have to be a citizen, it’s for anybody who’s here,” Mr Donnelly told TDs.

"We are on target (for vaccines). By Sunday we will have hit nearly half — 70,000 — of 150,000 frontline healthcare workers.”

“From Sunday, notwithstanding the outliers, the nursing homes will have been done,” he said.

Meanwhile 40,000 doses a week of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab were being received and an initial shipment from Moderna of 4,000 to 6,000 doses had been received.