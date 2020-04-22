Ex-Armagh GAA star Marian McGuinnes recovering from coronavirus and 'can't wait to hug family again'

Former Armagh ladies football star Marian McGuinness has told how she is beginning the process of stitching her life together again after testing positive for coronavirus at the end of last month.

And the Cavan-based physiotherapist is in no doubt as to what her priority will be as she focuses on resuming her career.

"I have to admit that I have really missed my family of late because of my illness, but now I am just keen to give them all lots of hugs when we're all in a position to be able to give them out again," she said.

Marian (34) is striving to regain her strength and fitness following her spell in isolation in Cavan General Hospital, where she works.

"Initially I felt sick and insanely tired," recalled Marian. "It was just as if I had played in an intense match. I thought that it would be best then that I didn't go to work, and I later developed a high temperature and a small cough.

"But I do really feel a lot better now. I still have not got my full sense of taste back, but other than that I feel good. I am back at work, thankfully.

"The morale within Cavan General Hospital is so good that it has actually helped my recovery. Everyone is very positive despite the pressures that they are under. I have taken my inspiration from others who are proving wonderful colleagues in difficult circumstances."

Having transferred from the Carrickcruppen club in Armagh to Cavan side Lacken, she is looking forward to resuming playing, having already brought the curtain down on her inter-county career.

Marian, who won an Ulster Senior Championship medal with Armagh in 2014, is particularly keen to engage in collective training once again.

"Yes, it will be a change for me to be training with Lacken, but I am looking forward to it immensely. It will be a new challenge for me," she added.